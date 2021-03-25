Menu
Lois Webb Boyd
Lois Webb Boyd

Lois Webb Boyd, 94, of Floyd, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 21, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lonnie and Edith Webb; husband, Charles Oliver Boyd; son, Gayland Clarence Boyd; four brothers and three sisters.

She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Brenda and Nolan Webb and Elaine and Danny L. Phillips; five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Sydney and Allie Webb; and sister, Mozelle Webb Boyd.

Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at the Maberry Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Danny Phillips officiating. Interment followed in the Jacksonville Cemetery. The family received friends from 12 until 1 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service.

Please note, masks and social distancing are required when attending services inside of Maberry Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
24
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Maberry Funeral Home
367 South Locust Street PO Box 133, Floyd, VA
Mar
24
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Maberry Funeral Home
367 South Locust Street PO Box 133, Floyd, VA
