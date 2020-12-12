Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lois "Polly" Call
1934 - 2020
BORN
1934
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
D R Henderson Funeral Home
148 East Main Street
Saltville, VA
Lois "Polly" Call

April 6, 1934 - December 11, 2020

GLADE SPRING, Va.

Lois "Polly" Call, age 86, passed away on Friday, December 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Graham Call.

Polly is survived by her son, Jimmy Call of Burnsville, N.C.; daughter, Sue Hess and husband, Mark, of Saltville; two brothers, Billy W. Smith and wife, Ruth, and Paul "Son" Smith; sister, Jane Call and husband, Bill, all of Saltville; and granddaughter, Hana Hess of Alburn, Ala.

There will be no services at Polly's request. Online condolences may be expressed at drhendersonfuneralhome.com. The D.R. Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Lois "Polly" Call family.

D.R. Henderson Funeral Home

148 East Main St., Saltville, Va.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 12, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
D R Henderson Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by D R Henderson Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Miss you and all the good times we had. Love you forever
Rachel Keller
December 6, 2021
So sorry for your loss. She was a great person and special friend. I will always cherish the memories I have of her. Polly I will always love and miss you. .
Rachel Keller
December 13, 2020
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results