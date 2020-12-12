Lois "Polly" Call
April 6, 1934 - December 11, 2020
GLADE SPRING, Va.
Lois "Polly" Call, age 86, passed away on Friday, December 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Graham Call.
Polly is survived by her son, Jimmy Call of Burnsville, N.C.; daughter, Sue Hess and husband, Mark, of Saltville; two brothers, Billy W. Smith and wife, Ruth, and Paul "Son" Smith; sister, Jane Call and husband, Bill, all of Saltville; and granddaughter, Hana Hess of Alburn, Ala.
There will be no services at Polly's request. Online condolences may be expressed at drhendersonfuneralhome.com
. The D.R. Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Lois "Polly" Call family.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 12, 2020.