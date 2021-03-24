Lois Taylor Lowery
January 22, 1927 - March 21, 2021
SALTVILLE, Va.
Lois Taylor "Granny" Lowery, age 94, of the North Holston community of Saltville, Virginia, passed away on March 21, 2021, at Francis Marion Manor.
She was born on January 1927, to the late Sanders and Rachel Talbert Taylor. Lois married her late husband, William "Bill" Lowery, February 14, 1951. She was also preceded in death by her eldest son, Kenny Lowery; brothers, Carl, Sanders "Tuck", and Vernon; and sisters, Lillian Bowers, Mabel Henegar, Kathleen Surber, Nora Henegar, Eithel Rhea, Gladys Surber.
She is survived by sister, Janet "Milt" Lambert, Peoria, Ariz; son, Gary Lowery and wife, Robin, of Marion, Va.; daughter, Janice Russell and husband, Tony, of Ceres, Va.; grandchildren, Chris Lowery and wife, Robin, of Glade Spring, Va., Brian Russell and wife, Cassie, of Columbia, Tenn., and Kevin Russell and wife, Amber, of Wytheville, Va.; great-grandchildren, Kristen Lowery and Ethan Russell; daughter-in-law, Jackie McVey; and a host of nieces and nephews.
During her long life, she enjoyed cooking, gardening, playing the autoharp and singing with musician-husband, Bill, and church activities. She was an avid student of the Bible and lived a life of Christian faith. Following her husband's passing in 2005, several close friends, relatives and neighbors befriended her and helped her along the way including special niece, Linda Runyon and husband, Tom; friends, Linda Harrell, Wick and Wayne Lamie, Carl and Michael Brickey, Betty Church, Janice Hayton and special sister-in-law, June Taylor. The family would like to thank the medical staff of the Smyth County Hospital and Francis Marion Manor which served Lois following a recent fall accident. Lois was a cherished, precious and loveable throw-back to times long past. Those who knew her spoke of and will continue to speak of what a wonderful, sweet, adorable and unique person she was. She will be greatly missed.
Graveside services was held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at the Elizabeth Cemetery in Saltville, with the Rev. Mack Blevins officiating. Everyone was asked to meet at the cemetery and to please follow the COVID19 guidelines.
Memorial donations may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Online condolences may be expressed at drhendersonfuneralhome.com
. The D. R. Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Lois Taylor Lowery family.
D.R. Henderson Funeral Home
148 East Main Street, Saltville, Va.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 24, 2021.