Lois "Peggy" Imogene Olinger Pratt
February 10, 1931 - February 28, 2021
ATKINS, Va.
Lois Imogene Olinger Pratt, always called Peggy, was born the only child of Mary Virginia Mitchell and her husband, David Olinger on February 10, 1931. She passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, February 28, 2021, at 90 years of age.
Her childhood was spent in Rich Valley where she helped her grandparents farm. She graduated from Rich Valley High School and enrolled in Marion College until her grandmother's illness required her back at home, cutting short her education. Peggy married her high school sweetheart, Bill Frank Pratt, and together they had two daughters. Her first job outside the home was working in the Rich Valley High School cafeteria, followed by a sewing factory job. She returned to college when her children were grown, graduating from Emory and Henry College and later receiving two master's degrees, one in elementary education and the other in supervision and instruction. She taught hundreds of Smyth County's children during her career and was always delighted when she saw them later on and learned how their lives were going. She taught every elementary grade except 5th grade, and then taught high school English, speech, and drama. She was the assistant principal of Marion Primary School, later becoming supervisor of elementary education for Smyth County. Although she was diligent in her work at the administrative level, her heart was always in the classroom and after retirement she enjoyed being a frequent substitute teacher. Mrs. Pratt was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Her great-granddaughter was the joy of her life. She was an accomplished seamstress until age dimmed her vision, and an avid gardener who seldom had the patience to wait until the last frost before planting vegetable and flower seeds.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 66 years, Bill Frank Pratt, and a half-brother, John Olinger.
She is survived by daughters, Carole Pratt and husband, Rick Mansell, and Macy Pratt; two grandchildren, Megan Morris and husband, Chris, and Matt Mansell; and great-granddaughter, Harper Morris. She is also survived by special cousins, Betty Jo Orr, Jane Orr, Jerry Orr and wife, Cindy Burkett; half-sisters, Mary Olinger, Martha Olinger, Wilma Murr, and Dixie Anderson; and half-brother, David Olinger.
Mrs. Pratt was laid to rest in a private graveside service at Ridgedale Cemetery in Rich Valley. A celebration of her life is being planned for a future date.
