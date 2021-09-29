Lora Juanita Perkins
April 5, 1971 - September 26, 2021
WYTHEVILLE, Va.
Lora Juanita Perkins age 50, passed away on Sunday, September 26, 2021, at her home in Wytheville, Va.
Lora was born on April 5, 1971, in Marion, Va., to the late Wiley Calvin and Ruth Buchanan Carrico. Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her grandparents, Charles "Jake" and Mary "Sis" Carrico and George and Mae Buchanan; and her sister, Sue Carrico. She is survived by her loving companion, Donald E. Thomas of Wytheville; her brothers, Eddie Carrico and wife, Donna and Pastor Greg Carrico and wife, Hope, all of Marion; nephews, Calvin, Wesley, and Jessee Carrico; stepson, Dante Thomas; special friend, Felicia Thomas; many aunts, uncle, cousins; and her two pet babies, Precious and Jasmine.
Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 30, 2021, from the Bradley's Funeral Chapel in Chilhowie, with Pastor Adam Blackwell officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Thursday evening at the funeral chapel. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 1, 2021, at Middle Fork Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
. Bradley's Funeral Chapel of Chilhowie is serving the Perkins family.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 29, 2021.