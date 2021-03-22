Loretta Erlene Lloyd
October 23, 1939 - March 19, 2021
Loretta Erlene Lloyd, age 81, of Rural Retreat, Va. passed away on Friday, March 19, 2021. She was born in Grassy Spur, Va. on October 23, 1939 the daughter of the late James Earl Pennington and Cynthia Anna Quesenberry Pennington. She was a very loving wife, mother and mother-in-law and was retired from AT & T and was a former employee of the Pittston Coal Company.
Surviving are her husband of 56 years, Billy Lloyd; a son, James N. Lloyd and wife, Angeline Saferight Lloyd, all of Rural Retreat; a sister, Rita Davis and a nephew, Gary Ellis Jr., both of Limestone, Tenn.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at the Russell Memorial Cemetery Mausoleum in Lebanon, Va. with Pastor Jonathan Hamman officiating. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Junior Appalachian Musicians, PO box 44, Independence, VA 24348.
Lindsey Funeral Home, Rural Retreat, Va. is serving the Lloyd family. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 22, 2021.