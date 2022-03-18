Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lorna Galloway Calvert
1943 - 2022
BORN
1943
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Farris Funeral Service, Inc. – Main Street Chapel
427 E Main St.
Abingdon, VA
Lorna Galloway Calvert

May 1, 1943 - March 15, 2022

Lorna Galloway Calvert, 78, passed away on March 15, 2022, at Brookdale Senior Living in Bristol, Va., after an extended illness.

Lorna was born on May 1, 1943, in St. Charles, Va., to Loran and Blanche Ely Galloway. She graduated from Blountville High School in 1961 and followed with a successful career in administrative assistant roles at Raytheon, Wilson Worley Law Firm, Sperry Univac, SmithKline Beecham, and Exide Corporation. She then spent many years working alongside her husband as owners of Calvert's Custom Closets in Abingdon. She was a wonderfully supportive and hard-working mom, good friend, and a loving wife and grandmother. Her passions included spending time with and serving her family, traveling, reading, gardening, Bible study, using her sewing and crafting skills to help others, providing meals for family and church activities, attending Barter Theatre productions, and walking her beloved Boston Terriers Maggie and Dottie. She was also a committed and active member of Pleasant View United Methodist Church and the Highlands Emmaus Community.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Marie Dalton.

She is survived by her husband, Vince Calvert; her children, John Wesley Cox (Holli) of Kingsport, and Cindy Hollingsworth (John) of Knoxville; brother, Richard Galloway (Jean) of Suffolk, Va.; sisters, Janice Depew of Huntsville, Ala., Glenda Jordan of Abingdon, Elizabeth Hall (Allison) of Bluff City, and Amaris Morrell (Herbert) of Versailles, Ky.; stepsons, Douglas Calvert (Liz) of Fairfax, Va., and Patrick Calvert (Heidi) of Las Vegas, Nev.; grandchildren, Wes Cox (Madison), Jacob Cox, Sarah Grace Hollingsworth, Jessica Calvert, and Matthew Calvert, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Main Street Chapel, Farris Funeral Service, 427 E Main St.,, Abingdon, Va., with Pastors Dale Gilbert and Barbara Farmer officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan's Purse (samaritanspurse.org), or to Pleasant View United Methodist Church (pleasantviewumc-abingdon.com).

Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guestbook. The family of Lorna G. Calvert is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210, (276-623-2700).

Farris Funeral Service

427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 18, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
20
Visitation
Farris Funeral Service, Inc. – Main Street Chapel
427 E Main St., Abingdon, VA
Mar
20
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Farris Funeral Service, Inc. – Main Street Chapel
427 E Main St., Abingdon, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Farris Funeral Service, Inc. – Main Street Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Farris Funeral Service, Inc. – Main Street Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
To the relatives of Lorna I just want to express my deepest sympathy. While we were growing up together we were good friends! So odd the other day I thought about her and remembered our times together. Just a little while ago I pulled up listings of obituaries and I was so surprised to see her beautiful picture. I am so sorry that I did not know about her death until tonight. I would have come to visitation and her funeral. God bless each one of you and would love to see you!
Judy Thomas Carrier
Friend
March 22, 2022
Lots of fun times for many years.
Bibi and Allison
March 19, 2022
Our thoughts and prayers to John and Holli, their children , Cindy and John and children, Lorna's siblings and other family members. Having known Lorna for a very long time, we will remember her as a very gracious lady who loved her family. She was always honest and upfront and you never wondered where things stood with Lorna. Thirty five years ago we took our sons John and Kevin to TN Tech University in Cookeville! They were college roommates their entire time both graduating as Chemical engineers and then becoming employed at the same company. Their friendship continues. Although we haven't seen Lorna in recent years, we still hold her friendship dear. May the Lord comfort you all and keep you close until you see her again.
Freddie and Linda Oliver
Friend
March 18, 2022
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results