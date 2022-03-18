Our thoughts and prayers to John and Holli, their children , Cindy and John and children, Lorna's siblings and other family members. Having known Lorna for a very long time, we will remember her as a very gracious lady who loved her family. She was always honest and upfront and you never wondered where things stood with Lorna. Thirty five years ago we took our sons John and Kevin to TN Tech University in Cookeville! They were college roommates their entire time both graduating as Chemical engineers and then becoming employed at the same company. Their friendship continues. Although we haven't seen Lorna in recent years, we still hold her friendship dear. May the Lord comfort you all and keep you close until you see her again.

Freddie and Linda Oliver Friend March 18, 2022