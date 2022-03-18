Lorna Galloway Calvert
May 1, 1943 - March 15, 2022
Lorna Galloway Calvert, 78, passed away on March 15, 2022, at Brookdale Senior Living in Bristol, Va., after an extended illness.
Lorna was born on May 1, 1943, in St. Charles, Va., to Loran and Blanche Ely Galloway. She graduated from Blountville High School in 1961 and followed with a successful career in administrative assistant roles at Raytheon, Wilson Worley Law Firm, Sperry Univac, SmithKline Beecham, and Exide Corporation. She then spent many years working alongside her husband as owners of Calvert's Custom Closets in Abingdon. She was a wonderfully supportive and hard-working mom, good friend, and a loving wife and grandmother. Her passions included spending time with and serving her family, traveling, reading, gardening, Bible study, using her sewing and crafting skills to help others, providing meals for family and church activities, attending Barter Theatre productions, and walking her beloved Boston Terriers Maggie and Dottie. She was also a committed and active member of Pleasant View United Methodist Church and the Highlands Emmaus Community.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Marie Dalton.
She is survived by her husband, Vince Calvert; her children, John Wesley Cox (Holli) of Kingsport, and Cindy Hollingsworth (John) of Knoxville; brother, Richard Galloway (Jean) of Suffolk, Va.; sisters, Janice Depew of Huntsville, Ala., Glenda Jordan of Abingdon, Elizabeth Hall (Allison) of Bluff City, and Amaris Morrell (Herbert) of Versailles, Ky.; stepsons, Douglas Calvert (Liz) of Fairfax, Va., and Patrick Calvert (Heidi) of Las Vegas, Nev.; grandchildren, Wes Cox (Madison), Jacob Cox, Sarah Grace Hollingsworth, Jessica Calvert, and Matthew Calvert, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Main Street Chapel, Farris Funeral Service, 427 E Main St.,, Abingdon, Va., with Pastors Dale Gilbert and Barbara Farmer officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan's Purse (samaritanspurse.org
), or to Pleasant View United Methodist Church (pleasantviewumc-abingdon.com
).
Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com
and signing the online guestbook. The family of Lorna G. Calvert is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210, (276-623-2700).
Farris Funeral Service
427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 18, 2022.