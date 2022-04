Lou Ella HallAugust 1, 1951 - October 7, 2021ABINGDON, Va.Lou Ella Hall, 70, passed away Thursday, October 7, 2021, at her home.Visitation will be 1 to 2 p.m., Monday at Frost Funeral Home with services to follow at 2 p.m.Online condolences may be expressed at www.frostfuneralhome.com Frost Funeral Home250 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210