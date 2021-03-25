Lou Veda Meade Jessee
CASTLEWOOD, Va.
Lou Veda Meade Jessee, 77, died on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in Abingdon, Virginia.
She was born in Castlewood, Virginia; daughter of the late Emmett and Lou Virgie Porter Meade. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Eugene Jessee; two sisters, Allene Brooks and Gladys Harvey; and four brothers, Walter Meade, Charlie Meade, Robert Meade, and Nathan Meade.
Lou retired from Lebanon Apparel Corporation in Lebanon, Virginia after thirty-some years of service. She was a member of Open Door Tabernacle Church in Castlewood, Virginia.
She is survived by one son, Michael Eugene Jessee and wife, Pauline of Castlewood, Virginia; one grandson, Michael James Jessee of Castlewood, Virginia; two sisters, Gay Hartsock and Shirley Bates; and several nieces and nephews.
Following the COVID-19 restrictions set forth by the Governor of Virginia on face-covering requirements and social distancing, Funeral services for Lou Veda Meade Jessee will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, March 26, 2021, in Castlewood Funeral Home Chapel in Castlewood, Virginia with the Rev. Arville Dingus officiating. A private interment will follow in the Jessee Family Cemetery in Castlewood, Virginia. Pallbearers will be Larry Dean, Larry Hicks, Alfie Dishman, Wilkie Hurd, and Eddie Meade. Honorary Pallbearers will be Darryl Taylor, Guy Jessee, Doug Hartsock, and Arnold Mullins.
The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m. on Friday, March 26, 2021, in Castlewood Funeral Home in Castlewood, Virginia. A radio broadcast of the service will be available on the Castlewood Funeral Home parking lot on radio station 88.9 FM during the service for those who would like to remain in your vehicle.
. Castlewood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 25, 2021.