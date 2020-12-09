Louis W. Goodbrod Jr.
July 14, 1938 - December 3, 2020
CHILHOWIE, Va.
Louis W. Goodbrod Jr., age 82, passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020.
Lou was a loving husband, dad, poppy, friend and animal lover. He made sure his children were able to be self sufficient and taught them much through their lives. Lou enjoyed staying busy with his hobbies – trains, pen and ink drawing as well as woodworking. Lou will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Thelma Goodbrod; first wife, Gwendolyn Goodbrod; and sister, Judy Snyder.
Lou is survived by his wife, Jane Goodbrod of Chilhowie, Va.; daughters, Monique Goodbrod of Chilhowie, Va., and Jennifer Dove and husband, Donald "Tiny", of Wytheville, Va.; sons, Louie Goodbrod and wife, Donna, of Marion, Va., and Gregg Goodbrod and partner, Barton Brooks, of Woodstock, N.Y.; four grandchildren, Elena, Robert, Morgan and Madeline; great-grandson, Joseph; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services were held Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Green Lawn Memorial Park, 62 Route 54, Montgomery, PA 17752. Family and friends are asked to follow the COVID-19 Safety & Social Distancing Guidelines.
To share memories of Louis W. Goodbrod Jr. please visit www.seaverbrown.com
. Care for Lou's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 9, 2020.