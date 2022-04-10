Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Louise White Clark
1931 - 2022
BORN
1931
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street
Bristol, TN
Louise White Clark

February 26, 1931 - April 8, 2022

Louise White Clark, age 91, of Kingsport, Tenn., passed away on Friday, April 8, 2022, in the Wexford House of Kingsport. She was born February 26, 1931 Bristol, Va., and was the daughter of the late Vollie White Sr. and Mary Ella Wright White. She was a former employee of Raytheon, and attended Good Shepherd Baptist Church.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.

Survivors include her husband of 46 years, Robert "Bob" Clark; sister, Nancy Privett; brother, Gayle White; very special sister-in-law, Millie Clark; very special friend and neighbor, Barbara Hughes; many nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. on Sunday, April 10, 2022, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Robert Fletcher officiating. The burial will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, April 11, 2022, in Glenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 6:45 pm prior to the service at the funeral home.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at the Wexford House for their loving care and support.

The funeral service may be viewed by livestreaming at www.oneroomstreaming.com: Event ID: WeaverFH Password: 4PWTAN

Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services

630 Locust Street, Bristol, Tennessee

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Apr. 10, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Weaver Funeral Home
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.