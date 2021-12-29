Master Sergeant Lowell Aaron Sluss
Master Sergeant Lowell Aaron Sluss, of the Flourville Community, passed from this life to be with his family and fellow Marines on Heavens shores, Wednesday, December 22, 2021.
Sluss was born December 8, 1936, to the late Joseph Franklin and Mallie Day Sluss in Cucumber, W.Va.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of almost 57 years, Emily Matherly Sluss; siblings, William R. Sluss, Joseph L. Sluss, Dale D. Sluss, James E. Sluss, and David Lee Sluss.
Survivors include his brother, Drewey J. Sluss of Walls, Miss.; several nieces and nephews.
Sluss attended McDowell County, W.Va. schools until his enlistment in the Marine Corps on February 17, 1954.
Sluss served with the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Marine Divisions. He also served at Quantico, Va. with Schools Demonstration Troops; Headquarters USMC, Washington, D.C. Armed Forces Police, Washington, D.C. Naval Science Program, Vanderbilt University, Nashville, Operations Chief for Second Battalion Sixth Marines, CLNC Military Police Chief for Jacksonville, N.C. Sluss was the Base Game Warden for Camp Lejeune when he retired from the service after 20 years. He was transferred to The Fleet Reserves until his full retirement in 1984 and given his 30 year discharge.
Sluss was classified by The National Rifle Association as a master Marksman in High Powered rifle and pistol. He was also an expert with rifle and pistol for the USMC.
Sluss competed in three Eastern Divisions Rifle matches at CLNC and The Virginia High Powered Rifle matches. He competed for Quantico in 1961 at CLNC. He was the rifle and pistol team coach for Headquarters Marine Corps in 1964 competing at CLNC. The team coach for Vanderbilt pistol team from 1966-1969. Sluss coached the 6th Marine Regiment Rifle team at Camp Lejeune in 1970 for the Eastern Division Matches.
M.Sgt. Sluss had the distinction of being amount the reviewing troops from Quantico for President Kennedy's Inauguration in 1961. While at Armed Forces Police D.C. He served on guard detail at Gaulers Funeral Home when President Kennedy was assassinated in 1963.
During the Inauguration of President Johnson, Sluss was in charge of communications for Washington Army Radio, controlling communications for Armed Forces Police and numerous radio networks involved in the Inauguration of President Johnson.
M/sst Sluss served two tours in Vietnam. His first tour with the 9th Marine Regiment for years 1965-1966. He was the 3rd Platoon Sergeant for Echo Company, and the 3rd Platoon Sergeant and Platoon Commander for Hotel Company 2/9.
Sluss's second tour came in 1967-1970 and during this service he was the First Sergeant for Charlie Company 1st Military Police Battalion at DaNang. He also served as First Sergeant and Company Commander for Combine & Action Company 3-2 at Cau Hai, Vietnam from November 1969 until April 1970.
Sluss' awards for his USMC service are; The Combat Action Ribbon, National Defense Service Medal for the Korean War, National Defense Service Medal for Vietnam, five awards for the Good Conduct Medal, The Presidential Unit Citation, Three Navy Unif Commendations for Vietnam, The Vietnam Service Medal, The Vietnam Campaigns Medal, The Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Palm and the Vietnam Crass of Gallantry Second Class, and two letters of appreciation.
Sluss had the pleasure of service to the Bristol, Va. Community where he taught History, Geography, Political Science, and Economics at Virginia High School from 1976-1996. He served as judge for the Southwest Academic Competition for High Schools of Southwestern Virginia. Sluss was a graduate of East Tenn. State University with Majors in History, Geography, school Administration, and a minor in Political Science. He graduate Cum Laude in 1976, and received his Master's degree in 1981.
Sluss was a member of Metro Kiwanis for 18 years in Johnson City. He has a lifetime membership in; Disabled American Veterans, The Veterans of Foreign Wars, The Sons of Confederate Veterans, The National Rifle Association, The National Education Association. He is also a member of the American Legion.
M/sgt Sluss and his wife Emily were members of the Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church. He taught a Sunday School Class for college bound students at Boones Creek Baptist Church in the 1970's.
Sluss was married in December 1961 to Emily Ethel Matherly Sluss of Flourville, Tenn. His wife was a school teacher for 37 years and contributed greatly to the children in the communities she served.
Emily was Lowell's helpmate for almost 57 years and she was the love of his life. M/sgt Sluss writes to all those living Marines out there; be always faithful to God, your family, your country and to the Corps. Semper Fi!!!
The funeral service for Master Sergeant Lowell Aaron Sluss will be conducted Friday, December 31, 2021, at 11:00 A.M., from the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, with Evangelist Charles "Toonie" Cash, officiating.
The graveside committal service will follow in Boones Creek Baptist Church Cemetery, with military honors. Pallbearers will be Chris Widener, William Edwards, Ben Edwards, Jonathan Willis, Aaron Boyd, Kage Harrold, Robert Sluss and David Sluss.
The family will receive friends Friday, December 31, 2021, prior to the service from 10 until 11 a.m. in the East Parlor of the funeral home.
Those planning to attend are reminded to please wear a protective mask or face covering, and continue to practice appropriate social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lowell's name to the Boones Creek Baptist Church Cemetery, 304 S. Pickens Bridge Rd., Johnson City, TN 37615.
.
