Lucille W. Combs
1930 - 2020
BORN
1930
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Frost Funeral Home
250 East Main Street
Abingdon, VA
Lucille W. Combs

November 16, 1930 - December 5, 2020

ABINGDON, Va.

Lucille W. Combs, of Abingdon, Va., passed away on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Abingdon Health & Rehab Center.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Cornelius Harless and Vallie Anders Harless; husband, William Leonard Combs; sisters, Irene Parks and Edith Fitzgerald; brothers, Marvin Harless, Donald Harless and Jack Harless; and a grandson, Ronnie Lee Wooten.

Mrs. Combs was born and raised in Washington County, Va., and had attended Shady Grove Holiness Church.

Survivors include her children, Kathy Warner and husband, Ronnie, of Jupiter, Fla., Charles R. Wooten and wife, Marie, of Abingdon, Va., and James Calvin Wooten and wife, Paula, of Lebanon, Va.; three grandchildren, two step grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, six step great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m., on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at Forest Hills Memory Gardens with Pastor Nick Shortridge and Pastor Gary Harless officiating. Due to covid-19, those attending are asked to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.frostfuneralhome.com.

Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Abingdon, Va., is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Combs.

Frost Funeral Home

250 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210

Published by Bristol Herald Courier from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
9
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Forest Hills Memory Gardens
VA
Frost Funeral Home
Sponsored by Frost Funeral Home.
I was a neighbor in Abingdon and enjoyed a friendship with your Mother. You have my sympathy. I moved from next door 20 years ago.
Emily Anders
December 8, 2020
