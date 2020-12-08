Lucille W. Combs
November 16, 1930 - December 5, 2020
ABINGDON, Va.
Lucille W. Combs, of Abingdon, Va., passed away on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Abingdon Health & Rehab Center.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Cornelius Harless and Vallie Anders Harless; husband, William Leonard Combs; sisters, Irene Parks and Edith Fitzgerald; brothers, Marvin Harless, Donald Harless and Jack Harless; and a grandson, Ronnie Lee Wooten.
Mrs. Combs was born and raised in Washington County, Va., and had attended Shady Grove Holiness Church.
Survivors include her children, Kathy Warner and husband, Ronnie, of Jupiter, Fla., Charles R. Wooten and wife, Marie, of Abingdon, Va., and James Calvin Wooten and wife, Paula, of Lebanon, Va.; three grandchildren, two step grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, six step great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m., on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at Forest Hills Memory Gardens with Pastor Nick Shortridge and Pastor Gary Harless officiating. Due to covid-19, those attending are asked to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2020.