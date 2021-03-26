Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Luther Todd "Luke" Dunn
1987 - 2021
BORN
1987
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Frost Funeral Home
250 East Main Street
Abingdon, VA
Luther "Luke" Todd Dunn

December 18, 1987 - March 23, 2021

Laurel Bloomery, Tenn.

Luther "Luke" Todd Dunn, 33, passed away on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, from injuries received in a motorcycle accident.

Luke was born in Abingdon, Va., but had lived his entire life in the community of Laurel Bloomery, Tenn. He was of the Christian faith and faithfully attended One-Way Ministries in Damascus, Va.

Luke enjoyed being active in his church, he was an avid fisherman and loved spending time with his daughter, Paige.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Paul Dunn and Sharon Smithson; and Ralph and Linda Hand; uncle, James Dunn; and his girlfriend, Deidra who passed away with him in the accident.

Survivors include his daughter, Paige Dunn; parents, Todd and Ruby Dunn; four aunts, three uncles, numerous cousins whom he truly loved, and his church family.

A memorial service will be held by the family at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at www.frostfuneralhome.com.

Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services is honored to serve the family of Mr. Dunn.

Frost Funeral Home and Cremation Services

250 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Frost Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Frost Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.