Luther "Luke" Todd Dunn
December 18, 1987 - March 23, 2021
Laurel Bloomery, Tenn.
Luther "Luke" Todd Dunn, 33, passed away on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, from injuries received in a motorcycle accident.
Luke was born in Abingdon, Va., but had lived his entire life in the community of Laurel Bloomery, Tenn. He was of the Christian faith and faithfully attended One-Way Ministries in Damascus, Va.
Luke enjoyed being active in his church, he was an avid fisherman and loved spending time with his daughter, Paige.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Paul Dunn and Sharon Smithson; and Ralph and Linda Hand; uncle, James Dunn; and his girlfriend, Deidra who passed away with him in the accident.
Survivors include his daughter, Paige Dunn; parents, Todd and Ruby Dunn; four aunts, three uncles, numerous cousins whom he truly loved, and his church family.
A memorial service will be held by the family at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at www.frostfuneralhome.com
Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services is honored to serve the family of Mr. Dunn.
Frost Funeral Home and Cremation Services
250 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 26, 2021.