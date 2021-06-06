The Rev. Dr. Lynn "Jerry" Smith, D.Lit
August 28, 1942 - June 4, 2021
The Rev. Dr. Lynn "Jerry" Smith, D.Lit, age 78, of Bluff City, Tenn. went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 4, 2021 in the Ballad Health Hospice House. He was born August 28, 1942 in Greensboro, N.C., and he has lived in the Bristol area since 1988. He served the Lord by preaching his word, and working in nursing home ministry for over 30 years. The Rev. Smith was a member for over 31 years at Antioch Baptist Church. He was a recipient of the highly respected title, Doctorate of Letters.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, and three brothers. Surviving include his loving wife, Sandra Watson Smith; daughter, Greta Ramey and husband, Cliff; grandchildren, Diana O'Dell, Clifford Ramey Jr., Sandra Cranford and husband, Rusty; great-grandchildren, Emily Pierce and husband, John, Trey O'Dell, Savannah Cranford, Hollie Cranford, Alley Cranford, Rusty Taylor Cranford, Madalen Ramey, and Bailey Ramey; like a son to him, Chad Smith; several nieces and nephews including Debbie Huffman.
The funeral service for Mr. Smith will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, June 7, 2021 at Antioch Baptist Church with the Rev. Brad Davis, the Rev. Josh Davis, and the Rev. Mike Nixon officiating. The famly will receive friends from 5 until 6:45 p.m. Monday, at the church, prior to the service. The committal service and interment will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, in Glenwood Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Eddie McGuire, Marcus Blackstone, David Falin, Devin Wells, Aaron Frye and Argie Evans. Honorary Pallbearers will be Buddy Clark, David Meade, Doug Breeding, Junior Stophel, John Rosenbalm, Roy Nunn and Rick Rimer.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Antioch Baptist Church, 1016 Old Airport Road, Bristol, VA 24201, or Tri-State Baptist Children's Home, 1528 Vance Tank Road, Bristol, TN 37620.
The family would like to extend a special word of thanks to the Ballad Health Hospice House.
Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net
. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 6, 2021.