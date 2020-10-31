Lynnette Phillips
ST. PAUL, Va.
Lynnette Phillips, 59, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center in Bristol, Tennessee.
Following the COVID-19 restrictions set forth by the Governor of Virginia on face-covering requirements and social distancing, Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, November 1, 2020, at the Lonesome Pine Raceway in Coeburn, Virginia, with the Rev. Woody Scott, the Rev. Marvin Cain, and the Rev. D.J. Couch officiating. Interment will follow at Temple Hill Memorial Park in Castlewood, Virginia.
The family will receive friends from 12 until 2 p.m. Sunday, November 1, 2020, at the Lonesome Pine Raceway in Coeburn, Virginia. Online condolences may be sent to the Phillips family through our website and a video tribute and funeral service may be viewed at www.castlewoodfuneralhome.com
. Castlewood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 31, 2020.