Mabel Dorothy Duty CookOctober 28, 1919 - September 24, 2021CHESTERFIELD, Va.Mabel Dorothy Duty Cook, 101, of Lebanon, Virginia, beloved matriarch of her family, entered into eternal rest on Friday, September 24, 2021. Her 101 years were a gift to everyone who knew her. Mabel was the eldest daughter born to her parents, Thomas and Maggie Duty on October 28, 1919. Growing up as the oldest daughter in a family of 11 children, Mabel helped to care for her younger siblings. She passed on this strength, resilience, and incredibly strong work ethic to her children and their children. Mabel spent most of her life devoted to her family as a homemaker.She retired from Russell Manufacturing Company where she was a supervisor teaching others to operate sewing machines making ladies lingerie. She was a gifted and respected seamstress, her attention to detail sewn into every stitch. She was very creative making various crafts including beautiful quilts, oil paintings and flower gardening. She was very strong in faith, generous in spirit and simple in living, always lived by the Golden Rule. She taught Sunday School for many years and enjoyed teaching young children about God. Her life is not characterized by major achievements, but by a culmination of all the small moments and gatherings filled with joy, love, laughter and good food. Words cannot capture the love she brought into this world and the depth that she will be missed. Her spirit lives on in all of us and in all the lives she touched along the way.Ones waiting to welcome her to her eternal home is her husband of 56 years, Jack Cook, her parents, her eight brothers and great-granddaughter, Berkley Baker.She is survived by two sisters, Margaret Gullett and Alma Fischman. Also surviving are two sons, Harold Cook (Jean) and Bernie M.J. Cook (Shelagh). Two daughters, Joyce Boyd and Linda Litton (Sherman). Grandsons, Randy Boyd, Stephen Cook, and Curtis Litton. Granddaughters, Valerie Boyd Temple, Sheri Cook Richardson, and Marsha Litton Baker and stepgranddaughter, Robin Garrison. "Fran Fran" to her great-grandchildren are Sarah and Lindsey Temple, Brody and Cole Richardson, Alexa and Jack Litton, Joshua and Caroline Cook and Sabella Baker. Also step great-grandchildren Jalan, Carey, and Alana Jones and many loving nieces and nephews.Visitation will be from 4 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at Combs-Hess Funeral Service and graveside services will be Thursday, September 30, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Russell Memorial Cemetery in Lebanon, Va. Friends and family are requested to meet at Combs-Hess Funeral Service at 12:30 p.m. to proceed to cemetery.Grandchildren and great-grandchildren will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be her nephews.Expressions of sympathy can be made on our Combs-Hess Funeral Service Facebook page. Combs – Hess Funeral Service, 291 Highway 71 Fincastle Road, Lebanon, VA 24266 (276) 889-4444 is serving the Cook family.