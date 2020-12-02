Mabel Grace Rasnake
March 8, 1928 - December 1, 2020
LEBANON, Va.
Mabel Grace Rasnake, age 92, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. Born March 8, 1928. She was the daughter of the late Emmett and Winnie Puckett. She retired as manager of the cafeteria at Lebanon Elementary School after over thirty years of service. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carson Rasnake; two brothers, Guy Puckett and Harold Puckett.
She is survived by her daughter, Karen Starnes of Kingsport, Tenn.; son, Ronald Lynn Rasnake and wife, Carla Sue of Amherst County, Va.; sister, Ruby Rasnake and husband, Arnold of Kingsport, Tenn.; grandchildren: Jarrod Rasnake and wife, Rachel of Charlottesville, Va. and Michael Starnes and girlfriend Alex Stapleton of Kingsport, Tenn.; two great-grandchildren: Laila and Jace Rasnake of Charlottesville, Va.; along with several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services for Mabel Grace Rasnake will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at Russell Memorial Cemetery with Bro. John Fields officiating.
In consideration of the health and safety of all those attending the service, Combs Funeral Service and the family strongly encourages all CDC guidelines be followed, including the use of a face mask.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The American Heart Association
, 3101 Browns Mill Road, Suite #6, PMB 321, Johnson City, TN 37604.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at www.combsfuneralservice.com
. Combs Funeral Service, 291 Highway 71 Fincastle Road, Lebanon, VA 24266 (276) 889-4444 is serving the Rasnake family.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 2, 2020.