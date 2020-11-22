Mabel Wallace
July 24, 1924 - November 21, 2020
Mabel Frances Ford Wallace, age 96, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at the Cambridge House. She was born on July 24, 1924, in Sullivan County, Tenn., a daughter of the late William Bryant and Sarah Gentry Ford. She was a longtime member of Valley Pike Presbyterian Church and more recently of Eastern Heights Presbyterian Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Ronald "Ronnie" Wallace; sisters, Eula Dowell, Opal Graybeal, Kathlene Harless, Irene Ford, Myrtle Harless and Goldie Ford; and a brother, Albert Ford.
She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Donna Wallace; sisters, Nell Cumbow and Shirley Devor.
A graveside service for Mrs. Wallace will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, November 23, 2020, in Eastern Heights Cemetery with Dr. Rick Light officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Eastern Heights Presbyterian Church, 431 Old Jonesboro Rd., Bristol, TN 37620 or Walnut Hill Presbyterian Church, 224 Midway Dr., Bristol, TN 37620.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 22, 2020.