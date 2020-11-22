Menu
Search
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Mabel Wallace
1924 - 2020
BORN
1924
DIED
2020
Mabel Wallace

July 24, 1924 - November 21, 2020

Mabel Frances Ford Wallace, age 96, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at the Cambridge House. She was born on July 24, 1924, in Sullivan County, Tenn., a daughter of the late William Bryant and Sarah Gentry Ford. She was a longtime member of Valley Pike Presbyterian Church and more recently of Eastern Heights Presbyterian Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Ronald "Ronnie" Wallace; sisters, Eula Dowell, Opal Graybeal, Kathlene Harless, Irene Ford, Myrtle Harless and Goldie Ford; and a brother, Albert Ford.

She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Donna Wallace; sisters, Nell Cumbow and Shirley Devor.

A graveside service for Mrs. Wallace will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, November 23, 2020, in Eastern Heights Cemetery with Dr. Rick Light officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Eastern Heights Presbyterian Church, 431 Old Jonesboro Rd., Bristol, TN 37620 or Walnut Hill Presbyterian Church, 224 Midway Dr., Bristol, TN 37620.

Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Weaver Funeral Home

630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Eastern Heights Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Weaver Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.