Mack Elvin Harless
June 6, 1937 - April 18, 2022
Mack Elvin Harless, age 84, of Bristol, Va., went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Monday, April 18, 2022, at his home.
He was born on June 6, 1937, to the late Beatrice and Sanford Harless. He lived his entire life in Bristol, VA working as a salesman and entrepreneur and in his later years enjoyed farming alongside his wife. He was a charter member of Antioch Baptist Church where he attended until his health prevented him from going. He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Shelby Jean O'Dell; son, Charles Stephen Harless; son-in-law, Richard Christian; brothers, William Harless, Harold Harless, and Jim Harless; sisters, Ann Leonard and Marie Cunningham, all of Bristol, Va., and several brother and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.
Left to cherish his memory are his sister, Linda Moore (Curtis); daughters, Sandra Dee Christian, and Sheila Rose Ball (Richard); son, Barry Shawn Harless (Lorna); grandchildren, Jessica Helton (David), Tyler Ball (Rachel), Amy Kopp (Jacob), Zachary Harless (Tabitha), Faith Balthazr (Dalton), Sara Harless, and Hannah Ward (Colin); and great-grandchildren, Carter, Bennett, Asa, Beatrice, Luke, Zayne, Collin, Ezra, Lincoln, and Sabrina.
The family would like to thank Kindred Hospice for their assistance with Mack.
The funeral service for Mr. Harless will be held 7 pm, Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in the Antioch Baptist Church, 1016 Old Airport Road, Bristol, Va., with the Rev. Brad Davis and the Rev. Josh Davis officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 6 until 7 p.m. at the church. The burial will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Mountain View Cemetery.
