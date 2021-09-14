Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Maggie Barker Richardson
1924 - 2021
BORN
1924
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street
Bristol, TN
Maggie Barker Richardson

September 1, 1924 - September 11, 2021

Maggie Barker Richardson, age 97, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at her residence. She was born September 1, 1924 in Washington County, Va., a daughter of the late Geter E. and Minnie Chambers Barker. Maggie was a lifelong resident of the Bristol area and worked for Nickels Manufacturing. She was a member of Virginia Avenue Baptist Church where she was a member of the Gleaners Sunday School Class.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John C. Richardson; sisters, Lessie Johnson and Fressie Poe; and brothers, Elmer Barker, Chester Barker, Grover Barker and Garrie Barker.

Survivors include several special nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A special thanks to the special caregivers, nurses and staff at Amedisys for their tender, loving care.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at Glenwood Cemetery with Chaplain Tom Edwards officiating.

Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Weaver Funeral Home & Cremation Services

630 Locust Street, Bristol, Tennessee 37620

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
15
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Glenwood Cemetery
TN
Funeral services provided by:
Weaver Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Weaver Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Dear Family, Our heartfelt thoughts of sympathy, love and prayers are with you during your loss of one so dear. May God bless each of you with His peace, His presence and His unfailing love. Prayerfully, Wanda Singleton and the Gleaners Sunday School Class of Virginia Avenue Baptist Church
Wanda Singleton
Friend
September 15, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Linda Cooper
Friend
September 14, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results