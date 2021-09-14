Maggie Barker Richardson
September 1, 1924 - September 11, 2021
Maggie Barker Richardson, age 97, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at her residence. She was born September 1, 1924 in Washington County, Va., a daughter of the late Geter E. and Minnie Chambers Barker. Maggie was a lifelong resident of the Bristol area and worked for Nickels Manufacturing. She was a member of Virginia Avenue Baptist Church where she was a member of the Gleaners Sunday School Class.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John C. Richardson; sisters, Lessie Johnson and Fressie Poe; and brothers, Elmer Barker, Chester Barker, Grover Barker and Garrie Barker.
Survivors include several special nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A special thanks to the special caregivers, nurses and staff at Amedisys for their tender, loving care.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at Glenwood Cemetery with Chaplain Tom Edwards officiating.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 14, 2021.