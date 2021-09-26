Maiddie Frye Pierry
October 8, 1931 - September 23, 2021
Maiddie Frye Pierry, age 89, of Abingdon, Va., passed away with her family close at hand, on Thursday, September 23, 2021, after struggling with a recent illness. A 1949, graduate of Saltville High School, she was a dedicated student who excelled, becoming a diploma nurse in 1953 after graduating from the University of Virginia's School of Nursing. She was a registered nurse who worked in hospitals in Richmond, Va., Canton, Ohio, Berea, Ohio, and the VA hospital in Durham, N.C. She loved to travel and went on many trips with her husband and son. They visited beautiful places such as Europe, Africa, Egypt, Israel, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, China, Japan, South America, Alaska, and everywhere in the United States. Throughout her life, she was ever-helpful to her disabled sister, Helen Frye.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lysanders Frye and Iona Feeney Frye; and five sisters, Sammie Frye Leonard, Jamie Frye Fuller, Mary Frye DeBusk, Helen Frye, and Eva Frye Davidson.
Maiddie is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Michael J. Pierry Jr.; and son, Michael J. Pierry, III and wife, Deidre Kearns Pierry, of Redwood City, Calif.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the UVA Nursing School by mailing and addressing a check to UVA School of Nursing, University of Virginia, P.O. Box 37963, Boone, IA 50037, or giving online by visiting, www.nursing.virginia.edu/alumni/give
.
Those wishing to express condolences or share sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com
and signing the online guestbook. The family of Maiddie Frye Pierry is being cared for by Farris Cremation & Funeral Center, 19415 Lee Hwy, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276)623-2700.
Farris Funeral Service
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 26, 2021.