Major Rodney Dean Horne



Major Rodney Dean Horne, 72 years of age, of Grundy, Va., passed away on Friday, June 11, 2021, at the University of Louisville Health Hospital – Jewish Campus, Louisville, Ky.



Born in Grundy, Va., he was the son of the late John Cecil and Virginia Faye (McClanahan) Horne. He was a longtime resident of Buchanan County and was a graduate of Grundy High School and East Tennessee State University. Major Horne was a proud member of the United States Army and served during Desert Storm. During his time of service, he was a part of the 82nd Airborne Division (1971-1972), 43rd M.A.S.H. Unit (1973-1974), Darnall Army Hospital (1975-1977), 5th General Hospital 30th Medical Group (1978-1981), 44th Medical Brigade (1981-1984), Defense Personnel Support Center (1984-1988), 1st Corps 62nd Medical Group (1988-1991). He was stationed at Fort Sam Houston, Fort Bragg, Korea, Fort Detrick, Fort Hood, Fort Sam Houston, Germany, Fort Bragg, Philadelphia, Pa., Fort Lewis and the Middle East during Desert Storm. After retiring from the U.S. Army in 1991, he spent the next 25-years working at the Grundy Senior High School where he was an instructor in the CTE Program and the Junior Reserve Officer's Training Corps (JROTC). He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and was a member of the Grundy Baptist Church since 1957.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Rebecca S. Rosen.



Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Leslie (Keen) Horne of Grundy, Va.; daughters, Amy (Tom) Pratt from Stafford, Va., daughter, Devan and sons, Jake and Josh; Katherine (Zach) Taylor from Union, W.Va. and son, Gavin and daughter, Alaina; Emily (Alfred) Miller from Washingtonville, N.Y.; very special aunt, Cleo McClanahan from Atlanta, Ga.; very special uncle, Rudolph McClanahan of The Plains, Va.; and very special cousin, John (Gaye) Belcher of Palm Bay, Fla.



Friends called at the Grundy Funeral Home Chapel Monday evening, June 14, 2021, at 6 p.m. with services at 7 p.m. by Sandy Valley Lodge #17 AF&AM and Pastor Jody Breeding.



Funeral services for MAJOR RODNEY DEAN HORNE will be conducted Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Grundy Funeral Home Chapel with Pastors David Peters, Mike Rife and Curtis Crouse officiating. Burial will follow at Mountain Valley Memorial Park, Big Rock, Va.



Active pallbearers will be Zack Taylor, Gavin Taylor, Greg Keen, Ryan Sparks, Craig Plymal and Trey Cordle. Honorary pallbearers will be John Belcher, Rudolph McClanahan, Tom Pratt, Alfred Miller, Jake Pratt, Josh Pratt, David Compton, Chris Goff, Gary Looney, Troy Brown, Brandon Ward, Brady McClanahan, Matt "Chief" Matney, Russell Raines, Steve Hurley, Sherill Duncan, Mike Rife, Jim Bevins, WJ Caudill, ALL former cadets and personnel affiliated with Buchanan County JROTC program, ALL former GHS athletes under Major's supervision, Jim Wayne Childress, Charles Ratliff, Robert Wayne Skeens, Greg Rowe, Scott Bostic, Jack Compton, John Lark, Jeremy Ward, Bill Christian, Curtis Crouse, Bobby Reece, Jody Breeding, Pete Stiltner, Bull Bevins, James "Stretch" Mounts, Bill Peck, Justin "Doobie" Dotson, GHS Employees, Medical and nursing staff of Hazard Regional Hospital, Medical team and nursing staff of UofL Health-Jewish (Special thanks to Dr. Luis Marcano and Dr. Ramir) SVVS veterinarian staff and employees (special thanks to kennel workers),Heritage Hall staff ,Special Charge Nurse Robert 6th floor UofL Health-Jewish,GHS class of 1967.



Grundy Funeral Home of Grundy, Va., is honored to serve the family of MAJOR RODNEY DEAN HORNE.



Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 15, 2021.