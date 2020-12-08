Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Malcolm Nutter
1931 - 2020
BORN
1931
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Ralph Buckner Funeral Home
3000 Ralph Buckner Blvd
Cleveland, TN
Malcolm Nutter

Malcolm Nutter, 89, a resident of Cleveland, passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at his residence.

Malcolm was born in Saltville, Va., in 1931, of which he was very proud. Malcolm was a very loving husband to Lois, his wife for 65 years. He loved his wife and family very much. He retired from Olin Chemicals in Augusta, Ga. after 45 years in 1993, and moved to Cleveland to be near his children. Malcolm never met a stranger and had a great sense of humor. His favorite saying was Thank God for small favors.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edd and Exie Nutter; brother, Richard Nutter; sister, Janet "Polly" Debord; and son-in-law, Danny Beshears

He is survived by his son, Jeff Nutter and wife, Pam, of Decatur, Tenn.,; daughter, Debbie Beshears of Tampa, Fla.; grandchildren, Lora and husband, Max, and Chris and wife, Christina; step-grandchildren, Cheryl and husband, Mike, April and husband, Keith, Ariel and husband, J.W., Amanda and husband, Brian, Brittany, Derrick, Colton, and Kaitlyn; great-grandchildren, Shalyn, Cameron, Ethan, McKinley, Bryson, Brandon, Bradley, Emily, Aiden, Preston; step-great-grandchild, Ariana; brother, Jim Nutter of Galax, Va.; sister, Mary MacFarland of Abindgdon, Va.; and many nieces and nephews.

A special thanks to the caregivers Dianne Linder and Jo Ann Cooley.

A private family graveside service was held at Mount Rose Cemetery in Glade Springs, Va., at 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 5, 2020. Due to the national pandemic, the family has requested that precautions be taken.

We invite you to leave a message of comfort and sign the Nutter family guestbook at www.ralphbuckner.com.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 8, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Ralph Buckner Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Ralph Buckner Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Sorry to hear about Malcolm. I remember him from First Christian Church in Saltville and later when his parents were neighbors. I remember that he always had a smile on his face and that he was a good man that enjoyed life.
Marie Billings Vaught
December 8, 2020
Debbie Jeff, I'm so sorry to hear about your Dad. Malcom could lift me up when I was having a problem growing up. He was a very compassionate person and always had time to talk to a youngin even if he hardly knew them. Very good humble person, again I'm so sorry and you guys and family will be in our thoughts and prayers. Mike (Boy) Davidson
Michael Davidson
December 8, 2020
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results