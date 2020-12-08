Malcolm Nutter
Malcolm Nutter, 89, a resident of Cleveland, passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at his residence.
Malcolm was born in Saltville, Va., in 1931, of which he was very proud. Malcolm was a very loving husband to Lois, his wife for 65 years. He loved his wife and family very much. He retired from Olin Chemicals in Augusta, Ga. after 45 years in 1993, and moved to Cleveland to be near his children. Malcolm never met a stranger and had a great sense of humor. His favorite saying was Thank God for small favors.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edd and Exie Nutter; brother, Richard Nutter; sister, Janet "Polly" Debord; and son-in-law, Danny Beshears
He is survived by his son, Jeff Nutter and wife, Pam, of Decatur, Tenn.,; daughter, Debbie Beshears of Tampa, Fla.; grandchildren, Lora and husband, Max, and Chris and wife, Christina; step-grandchildren, Cheryl and husband, Mike, April and husband, Keith, Ariel and husband, J.W., Amanda and husband, Brian, Brittany, Derrick, Colton, and Kaitlyn; great-grandchildren, Shalyn, Cameron, Ethan, McKinley, Bryson, Brandon, Bradley, Emily, Aiden, Preston; step-great-grandchild, Ariana; brother, Jim Nutter of Galax, Va.; sister, Mary MacFarland of Abindgdon, Va.; and many nieces and nephews.
A special thanks to the caregivers Dianne Linder and Jo Ann Cooley.
A private family graveside service was held at Mount Rose Cemetery in Glade Springs, Va., at 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 5, 2020. Due to the national pandemic, the family has requested that precautions be taken.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 8, 2020.