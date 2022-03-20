Manfred E. DinkelManfred E. Dinkel passed away on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. Manfred was born to parents, Erwin and Emma Dinkel in Hofingen, Germany, on January 25, 1936.He came to the United States in 1956 and resided in Bristol, Tennessee, where he would spend most of his life. He retired from Eastman Chemical Company as an operator. He was a member of St. Luke United Methodist Church in Bristol. Manfred enjoyed a variety of hobbies such as; painting, photography, listening to music and going dancing. He was a caring man who loved his family dearly. Manfred will be deeply missed by his family, loved ones and friends.He was preceded in death by his parents, Erwin and Emma Dinkel; wife, Elisabeth Dinkel; grandson, Bradley Dinkel; granddaughter, Andrea Dinkel; and sister, Rosie Schuler.Those left to cherish his memory include his sons, Lee Dinkel and wife, Cindy, Gary Dinkel and wife, Teresa, and Chris Dinkel and wife, Shelby; grandchildren, Brandie Dinkel Burress and husband, Tyler, Brent Dinkel, Sara Dinkel Banks and husband, Shawn, Chris Dinkel II and wife, Lindsey, Nathan Dinkel and wife, Bridgette, and Cory Dinkel and wife, Caitlin; 14 great-grandchildren, Sophie Burress, Brayler Burress, Brinley Burress, Brylen Burress, Brielle Burress, Howie Emmel-Dinkel, Ruby Emmel-Dinkel, Greta Emmel-Dinkel, Maggie Emmel-Dinkel, Karleigh Banks, Kooper Banks, Nolan Dinkel, Nora Dinkel and Natalie Dinkel; honorary grandchild, Jenna Malone; nephew, Reiner; niece, Simone; and special friend, Joyce Williams and daughter, Julie.A graveside service officiated by Pastor Scott Price will be held on Monday, March 21, 2022, at 1 p.m. in the Garden of Solomon at East Tennessee Cemetery, 2630 Hwy 75, Blountville, TN 37617.East Tennessee Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Manfred E. Dinkel.