Manuel Lee Taylor
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
D R Henderson Funeral Home
148 East Main Street
Saltville, VA
Manuel Lee Taylor

March 4, 1954 - March 5, 2021

SALTVILLE, Va.

Manuel Lee Taylor, age 67, passed away at his home on Friday, March 5, 2021.

He was an avid hunter and fisherman. Manuel was a number one fan of Dale Earnhardt and the Dallas Cowboys. He was also a lifetime member of Holston River Coon Club. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Nora Taylor; his wife of 47 years, Sandy Taylor; two sisters, Patsy Chapman and Pauline Rhea; mother-in-law, Doris Wilson; great nephew and buddy, Justin Moore; and nephew, Daryl Rhea.

He is survived by his son, Kevin Taylor and wife, Stephanie; granddaughter and daughter at heart, Megan Taylor and special friend, David Frye; two sisters, Peggy Taylor and Debbie Cahill and husband, Jeff; one brother, Jimmy Taylor and wife, Charlita; special grandsons, Jacob and Bryson Taylor; special nieces, Debbie, Patty, and Kala; special great-nieces, Reba, Nora, and Savannah; and special friends, Dana and Barbara Dove, Steve King, and Marvin Nipper.

Funeral services will be conducted at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Henderson Funeral Home with Pastor Barry Loupe officiating. The graveside service will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Mount Rose Cemetery. The family will be receiving friends from 5 until 7 p.m. prior to the service on Wednesday. Everyone is asked to please follow the Covid-19 guidelines. Online condolences may be expressed at drhendersonfuneralhome.com. The D.R. Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Manuel Lee Taylor family.

D.R. Henderson Funeral Home

148 East Main Street, Saltville, VA 24370
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
10
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
D R Henderson Funeral Home
148 East Main Street PO Box M, Saltville, VA
Mar
10
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
D R Henderson Funeral Home
148 East Main Street PO Box M, Saltville, VA
Mar
11
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Mount Rose Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
D R Henderson Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
