Margaret "Peggy" Ball Duvall
September 2, 1941 - October 23, 2020
TROUTDALE, VA
Margaret Lee "Peggy" Ball Duvall age 79, passed away on Friday October 23, 2020 at the Commonwealth Assisted Living in Abingdon, VA.
Peggy was born in Baltimore, MD to the late Paul & Margaret Burton Madzarac. Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her first husband William H. Ball, Sr. grandson Jonathan Ball; and a sister Elizabeth McGrew. She was a RN for 40+ years, having worked at the Marion Correctional Treatment Center, Smyth County Community Hospital, and several nursing homes. Peggy loved crafts and quilting. Most of all, she was a natural people person that loved anyone she met.
She is survived by her loving husband Phillip David Duvall; children William H. Ball, Jr., Jeffrey S. Ball, Michael W. Ball & wife Patricia, Ronald D. Ball & wife Cassie, and Donald L. Ball & wife Jennifer; brother William Basil Madzarac & wife Kristen; sister Paula Madzarac Keen & husband Rodney; step daughters Penny Duvall, Rebecca Childress & husband Josh, and Callie Duvall; 19 grandchildren; nine great grandchildren and one on the way; and several nieces, and nephews, and special friends Juanita Mitchell, Debbie Cornette, and Mary Riggins.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00PM on Tuesday October 27, 2020 at the Troutdale Baptist Church with Pastor Ken Riggins and Pastor Tim Boyette officiating. Interment will follow in the Troutdale Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00PM on Monday evening at the church. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family asks that everyone attending wear a mask and comply with the social distancing requirements. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Duvall Family.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 25, 2020.