Margaret Ball "Peggy" Duvall
1941 - 2020
BORN
September 2, 1941
DIED
October 23, 2020
Margaret "Peggy" Ball Duvall

September 2, 1941 - October 23, 2020

TROUTDALE, VA

Margaret Lee "Peggy" Ball Duvall age 79, passed away on Friday October 23, 2020 at the Commonwealth Assisted Living in Abingdon, VA.

Peggy was born in Baltimore, MD to the late Paul & Margaret Burton Madzarac. Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her first husband William H. Ball, Sr. grandson Jonathan Ball; and a sister Elizabeth McGrew. She was a RN for 40+ years, having worked at the Marion Correctional Treatment Center, Smyth County Community Hospital, and several nursing homes. Peggy loved crafts and quilting. Most of all, she was a natural people person that loved anyone she met.

She is survived by her loving husband Phillip David Duvall; children William H. Ball, Jr., Jeffrey S. Ball, Michael W. Ball & wife Patricia, Ronald D. Ball & wife Cassie, and Donald L. Ball & wife Jennifer; brother William Basil Madzarac & wife Kristen; sister Paula Madzarac Keen & husband Rodney; step daughters Penny Duvall, Rebecca Childress & husband Josh, and Callie Duvall; 19 grandchildren; nine great grandchildren and one on the way; and several nieces, and nephews, and special friends Juanita Mitchell, Debbie Cornette, and Mary Riggins.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00PM on Tuesday October 27, 2020 at the Troutdale Baptist Church with Pastor Ken Riggins and Pastor Tim Boyette officiating. Interment will follow in the Troutdale Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00PM on Monday evening at the church. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family asks that everyone attending wear a mask and comply with the social distancing requirements. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Duvall Family.

Bradley's Funeral Home

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
26
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Troutdale Baptist Church
Oct
27
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Troutdale Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by:
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
6 Entries
I'm deeply sorry for your loss my prayers are with you Peggy was an awesome, wonderful loving lady will be greatly missed May God bless and comfort you during this time of separation
Tammy Grubb
Friend
October 24, 2020
Prayers for the family God bless
Cassie Campbell
Neighbor
October 24, 2020
Sorry for your loss family but it is gain for Peggy! She was "one of a kind" and never saw a stranger. We will all miss her! God bless and help all of you. (Not sure if we should be out in a big crowd due to my hospital stay) Prayers for comfort!! Love Jean, Doug & Family
jean Halsey
Friend
October 24, 2020
So sorry for your loss, I know hearts are broken, Thank God we have our memories that let us keep them with us forever! Love and Prayers to you all.
PAMELA HOLLAND
Friend
October 24, 2020
Prayers for all of Peggy’s love ones and to say that she was a wonderful person that will be missed and welcome to the great beyond
October 24, 2020
To all my cousins and her family, She will be missed but she is with her Lord, who she loved so much. He has opened the heavens to welcome her. You are all in my thoughts and prayers. May God wrap his arms around all of you during this trying time. Love always, Dawn, Joe and Mary Charlene
Mary Orlandi
Family
October 24, 2020