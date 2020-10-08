Margaret Forrest Mullins Fern
Margaret Forrest Mullins Fern, Abingdon, Va., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 7, 2020.
Born on March 3, 1934, in Wise County, Va., she attended Coeburn High School and Clinch Valley College. From 1953 through 1956, she was a teacher at the Big Oak School, a one-room school in the community of Smith Ridge, Dickenson County, Va. She retired in 1999, after serving for 30 years as the bookkeeper and office manager for Mullins Construction Company, in Nora, Va.
She was preceded in death by her father, Carl Forrest; mother, Leah Edwards Forrest Kiser; stepfather, Ledford Kiser; two brothers, Joe Kiser and Howard Forrest; and husbands, J.C. Mullins Jr. and Ralph Fern.
Survivors include one son and daughter-in-law, Scott Mullins and Suzan Moore of Nora, Va.; two stepsons and daughters-in-law, Steve and Terri Fern of West Terre Haute, Ind., and Bill and Heidi Fern of Spencer, Ind.; a stepdaughter, Marlena Pinner of El Paso, Texas; two brothers, Doug Forrest of New Iberia, La., and Michael Kiser of Inwood, W.Va.; three sisters and two brothers-in-law, Glenda and Roy Mullins of Oregonia, Ohio, and Helen and Gary Anderson and Kathy Norville of Waynesville, Ohio; and many nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Mrs. Fern's loving caregivers, with special acknowledgement of Mrs. Fern's dear friend, Joyce Perkins.
A funeral ceremony will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service with the Rev. John E. Massey Jr. officiating. Those wishing to attend the committal service should convene on Friday at 3 p.m. at Maple Grove Cemetery, located in the community of Sandy Ridge, Dr. Ralph Stanley Highway, Dickenson County, Va. Honorary pallbearers will be Darren Mullins, Jason Mullins, Joel Fern, Stephen Fern, Josh Fern, Benjamin Pinner, Willie Fern, and Matt Fern.
COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, to include wearing of masks and social distancing. Those wishing to attend the funeral via livestream may do so by visiting https://www.farrisfuneralservice.com/services/live-stream
.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Damascus Road Baptist Church, 18844 Jeb Stuart Hwy., Abingdon, Va. 24211.
