Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Margaret Marie Felty Nelson
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Farris Cremation & Funeral Center
19415 Lee Hwy
Abingdon, VA
Margaret Marie Felty Nelson

ABINGDON, Va.

Margaret Marie Felty Nelson, age 84, passed on Friday, July 2, 2021, at her home. She was preceded in death by her parents, Woodrow Wilson Felty and Beulah Victoria Carbary Felty, and her husband, Charles Bud Nelson.

Mrs. Nelson is survived by her children, Debbie (Wayne) Brittenham of Bristol, Va., Junior (Donna) Cutshall of Abingdon, Va., Jimmy (Vickie) Cutshall of Abingdon, Va., and C.W. (Mary) Nelson of Tazewell, Va.; six grandchildren, Chuck Sexton, Shannon Sexton, Christy Cutshall, Matt Cutshall, Dallas Nelson, and Cody Logan; and seven great-grandchildren.

Visitation with the family will be held from 12:30 until 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in the Forest Hills Chapel of Farris Funeral Service, 19415 Lee Highway, Abingdon, Va. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. with Pastor Kevin Rogerson officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Hills Memory Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guest register.

The family of Margaret Marie Felty Nelson is being cared for by Farris Cremation and Funeral Center, 19415 Lee Highway, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jul. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
6
Visitation
12:30p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Forest Hills Chapel of Farris Funeral Service
19415 Lee Highway, Abingdon, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Farris Cremation & Funeral Center
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Farris Cremation & Funeral Center Forest Hills Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Debbie.....Was so sorry to see the obit for you Mom in today's list. Prayers for you and your families in this difficult time. Let me know if I can do anything for you.
Meredith Corvin---neighbor of Debbie and Wayne
Other
July 4, 2021
Debbie and Family. I am so sorry for your loss. My deepest condolences to you and your Family.
Charlene Stigger
Friend
July 4, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results