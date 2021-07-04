Margaret Marie Felty Nelson
ABINGDON, Va.
Margaret Marie Felty Nelson, age 84, passed on Friday, July 2, 2021, at her home. She was preceded in death by her parents, Woodrow Wilson Felty and Beulah Victoria Carbary Felty, and her husband, Charles Bud Nelson.
Mrs. Nelson is survived by her children, Debbie (Wayne) Brittenham of Bristol, Va., Junior (Donna) Cutshall of Abingdon, Va., Jimmy (Vickie) Cutshall of Abingdon, Va., and C.W. (Mary) Nelson of Tazewell, Va.; six grandchildren, Chuck Sexton, Shannon Sexton, Christy Cutshall, Matt Cutshall, Dallas Nelson, and Cody Logan; and seven great-grandchildren.
Visitation with the family will be held from 12:30 until 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in the Forest Hills Chapel of Farris Funeral Service, 19415 Lee Highway, Abingdon, Va. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. with Pastor Kevin Rogerson officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Hills Memory Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jul. 4, 2021.