Margaret Pappas
August 1, 1956 - April 11, 2022
MARION, Va.
Margaret Williams Pappas, age 65 passed away peacefully on Monday, April 11, 2022 at the Smyth County Community Hospital in Marion, Va. with her family by her side
Margaret was born on August 1, 1956 in Baltimore, Md. to the late Howard Taft Williams and Helen Duncan McMurray and was preceded in death by her brother Luke Williams. She moved to Kingsport in 1964 and graduated from Ketron High School in 1974. She married Thomas Pappas in 1981 and they moved to Marion in 1986. She worked for Ernie Sullins Clothing Outlet for over 33 years and throughout that time fitted many people with tux's for proms and weddings. She attended Falling Water Baptist Church and later Highlands Fellowship. Margaret loved reading, working in her flower gardens and beach trips.
Margaret was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who was the most selfless person, always putting others first
Survivors include, her husband of 41 years, Thomas Pappas; children, Thomas Philip Pappas of Marion, Va., Laura Pappas of Washington Township, N.J.; brothers, William Spears of Kingsport, Tenn., Mark Williams of Kingsport, Tenn.; sister, Cathy Gillenwater, Kingsport, Tenn.; grandchildren, Madison Pappas, Blake Pappas; several cousins, nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at Bradley's Funeral Home in Marion with Pastor Tim Boyette and Pastor Dave Cross officiating.The family will receive friends on Thursday from 5 until 7 p.m. prior to services. Services will be live-streamed via Bradley's Funeral Home Facebook. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday at Rose Lawn Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to Rheumatoid Arthritis Support Network at 121 S. Orange Ave. Orlando, FL 32801 or at rheumatoidarthritis.org
. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Pappas family.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Apr. 14, 2022.