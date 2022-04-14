Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Margaret Pappas
FUNERAL HOME
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St.
Marion, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 14 2022
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
Margaret Pappas

August 1, 1956 - April 11, 2022

MARION, Va.

Margaret Williams Pappas, age 65 passed away peacefully on Monday, April 11, 2022 at the Smyth County Community Hospital in Marion, Va. with her family by her side

Margaret was born on August 1, 1956 in Baltimore, Md. to the late Howard Taft Williams and Helen Duncan McMurray and was preceded in death by her brother Luke Williams. She moved to Kingsport in 1964 and graduated from Ketron High School in 1974. She married Thomas Pappas in 1981 and they moved to Marion in 1986. She worked for Ernie Sullins Clothing Outlet for over 33 years and throughout that time fitted many people with tux's for proms and weddings. She attended Falling Water Baptist Church and later Highlands Fellowship. Margaret loved reading, working in her flower gardens and beach trips.

Margaret was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who was the most selfless person, always putting others first

Survivors include, her husband of 41 years, Thomas Pappas; children, Thomas Philip Pappas of Marion, Va., Laura Pappas of Washington Township, N.J.; brothers, William Spears of Kingsport, Tenn., Mark Williams of Kingsport, Tenn.; sister, Cathy Gillenwater, Kingsport, Tenn.; grandchildren, Madison Pappas, Blake Pappas; several cousins, nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at Bradley's Funeral Home in Marion with Pastor Tim Boyette and Pastor Dave Cross officiating.The family will receive friends on Thursday from 5 until 7 p.m. prior to services. Services will be live-streamed via Bradley's Funeral Home Facebook. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday at Rose Lawn Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to Rheumatoid Arthritis Support Network at 121 S. Orange Ave. Orlando, FL 32801 or at rheumatoidarthritis.org. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Pappas family.

Bradley's Funeral Home

938 North Main Street Marion, VA 24354

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Apr. 14, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
14
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St., Marion, VA
Apr
14
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St., Marion, VA
Apr
15
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Rose Lawn Cemetery
VA
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I remember Margaret very well and very fondley from my childhood growing up at falling water Baptist church. It has probably been 20 years since I saw her last. I remember her as young and vibrant, full of life, just as she is in the picture. Will be praying that God holds you tight Tom, Philip and Laura as you get through the next very hard days. May the Lord strengthen you.

Rest Easy Margaret.

Rest Easy Margaret.
Justin Funk
Friend
April 13, 2022
Will DeGraw
April 13, 2022
The most genuine and sincere form of hospitality and generosity came from Margaret Pappas. Her smile had the exclusive knack of making any person want to join in and smile, too. If you got to experience her humor, you won't ever forget it. We'll live the lives we've been given and cross paths with thousands of people. Some of the people we cross paths will be positively impacted by how well we treat them. Each person Margaret crossed paths with got to continue on with their life having met someone so truly selfless. I am privileged and beyond blessed to have my path cross hers. Pop, I am praying for you and am wishing there was a way to lighten what you're going through. Philip & Laura, you had the absolute best Momma, and I'm thinking of you both.
Will DeGraw
Acquaintance
April 13, 2022
So sorry for your loss Laura. May peace be with you and your family!
Trisha Testerman
April 13, 2022
In loving memory of a wonderful person. You were one of a kind. I will love you and miss you always.
Ellie Kish
Friend
April 13, 2022
The Mulhern Family
April 13, 2022
I will always carry Margaret in my heart and my memories. The value of our friendship was beyond measure. The friendship between our two little girls brought about a wonderful friendship between the two of us for many, many years. I'll just say I love you and our friendship will remain with me always. Tom, Laura and Phillip we always be here for you. May the Lord wrap his loving arms around you during this difficult time.
Norma Testerman
Friend
April 13, 2022
Sweet Laura, I'm so sorry for you and your family. It was obvious how much you loved your momma.
Margaret, you helped raise a wonderful woman. She helped me so much in my early nursing days in Johnson City. I know it will be a hard journey without you for the family where you were so adored. ❤
Kelly Elkins
Coworker
April 13, 2022
So sorry to hear about your loss ! Our prayers are with you!
BRENDA BURROWS
Friend
April 13, 2022
I am so sorry for the Pappas and Williams families. My prayers go up for you during this most difficult time. Margaret sure knew how to light up a room, and now she is gone, far too soon. God bless you, Tom, Philip and Laura. .
Joyce Sexton
Friend
April 12, 2022
Tom I'm so sorry to hear about Margaret. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. Curtis and Juanita
April 12, 2022
Tom, Laura, Philip,
We are so, so sorry to hear about Margaret. I know you'll miss her beyond measure. She was such a bright light in this world of ours, her beautiful smile and contagious laugh will always be remembered. Just know that you are being prayed for and thought of. Hold your memories close to your heart and she will always be with you all watching over you. We love you guys.
Robyn & Rick Akers
Friend
April 12, 2022
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
John and Brenda Burrows
Friend
April 12, 2022
