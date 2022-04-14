The most genuine and sincere form of hospitality and generosity came from Margaret Pappas. Her smile had the exclusive knack of making any person want to join in and smile, too. If you got to experience her humor, you won't ever forget it. We'll live the lives we've been given and cross paths with thousands of people. Some of the people we cross paths will be positively impacted by how well we treat them. Each person Margaret crossed paths with got to continue on with their life having met someone so truly selfless. I am privileged and beyond blessed to have my path cross hers. Pop, I am praying for you and am wishing there was a way to lighten what you're going through. Philip & Laura, you had the absolute best Momma, and I'm thinking of you both.

Will DeGraw Acquaintance April 13, 2022