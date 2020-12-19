Margaret Louise Puckett
October 2, 1935 - December 15, 2020
Glade Spring, Va.
Fredericksburg, Va.
Margaret Louise Puckett, age 85, passed away on December 15, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones. She was born on October 2, 1935, in Saltville, Virginia, to Edward and Alice Sheppard. She married the love of her life, Everett, on October 15, 1955.
Margaret loved to love on people. She served and crafted and loved to share her treasures with others. Her hands were rarely still. She was the perfect example of the Proverbs 31 woman, "She riseth also while it is yet night, and giveth meat to her household." "Her children arise up, and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praised her."
For many years Margaret worked at Prince William Hospital in the labor and delivery department. She welcomed many children into this world and was extremely excited when she helped bring her own grandson Michael into the world. She finished out her nursing career and retired from the oncology/cancer unit. She brought many into the world and she stood by many as they took their last breath. Even after retirement, she needed to stay busy and took a job in the cafeteria at Patrick Henry High School. She loved the students and staff and looked forward to seeing them every day. She truly had a servant's heart.
Her life was a living example of the Bible verse, Ephesians 4:32, "And be kind to one another, tenderhearted, forgiving, one another, even as God for Christ's sake hath forgiven you."
Margaret is survived by her husband, Everett; two daughters, Debbie and her husband, Wayne, and Brenda and her husband, Mark; grandchildren, Angie and her husband, Greg, Michael and his wife, Samantha, Joshua and his wife, Danielle, and Chris and his wife, Nina; and five great-grandchildren, Hannah, Sarah, Jacob, Loralei, Evelyn, and Will. She was also very excited to welcome two new granddaughters coming in 2021. All of these she loved and touched deeply and they loved her with all their hearts.
Please join us as we celebrate her life on Saturday, December 19, 2020. Visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Highway of Holiness Church, 611 Hillman Highway, Glade Spring, VA 24340. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. and a graveside service immediately following at Mount Rose Cemetery.
