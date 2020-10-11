Margaret Sue Beavers Blevins
BRISTOL, Va.
Margaret Sue Beavers Blevins, 73, went to be with her beloved husband and her sisters on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center in Bristol, Tennessee.
She was born in Dante, Virginia, daughter of the late Melvin and Hersey Phillips Dingus. She was preceded in death by her husband, Brady Blevins; five step-children, Margaret Halley, Patsy Turner, Nancy Johnson, Mary Katherine Greer, and Benny Blevins; and two sisters, Thelma Phillips and Sandra Skeens.
Margaret worked at the Bush factory for fourteen years. She enjoyed word puzzles, going to flea markets, working in her flowers, socializing, and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her one daughter, Joyce Brumett and husband, Larry of Bristol, Virginia; one son, Doug Beavers of Big Stone Gap, Virginia; five step-children, Betty Smith, Delmar Blevins, Brenda Monaghan, Grady Blevins, and Johnny Blevins; four grandchildren, Ryan Holbrook, Larry Brumett Jr., Hayley Holbrook Sturgill, and Jaymi Hall; two great-grandsons, Grayson Holbrook and Colt Sturgill; one brother-in-law, Dennis Skeens; four special nieces, Connie Crabtree, Vickie Hileman, Sabrina Monk, and Monica Dutton; one special nephew, Michael Skeens; and several great-nieces and nephews.
Following the COVID-19 restrictions set forth by the Governor of Virginia on face-covering requirements and social distancing, Funeral Services for Margaret Sue Beavers Blevins will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Sunday, October 11, 2020, in the Chapel of Love Mausoleum at Temple Hill Memorial Park in Castlewood, Virginia with Pastor Greg Crabtree officiating. Entombment will follow in Valley View Mausoleum at Temple Hill Memorial Park in Castlewood, Virginia. Pallbearers will be Drew Collins, Gavin Collins, Michael Skeens, Ryan Holbrook, Larry Brumett Jr., and Trevor Hileman. Honorary Pallbearers will be Randy Dutton, Ray Dingus, Larry Brumett Sr., and Jim Hileman.
The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m. on Sunday, October 11, 2020, in the Chapel of Love Mausoleum at Temple Hill Memorial Park in Castlewood, Virginia. The family would like to give special thanks to the staff at Bristol Rehab and Memory Care in Bristol, Virginia and a special nurse, Abby Harless. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to help with expenses.
Online condolences may be sent to the Blevins family through our website and a video tribute may be viewed at www.castlewoodfuneralhome.com
. Castlewood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 11, 2020.