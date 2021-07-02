Margaret Pearl Wilson Templeton
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn.
Margaret Pearl Wilson Templeton, 88, passed away on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Bristol Hospice House.
She was born on February 3, 1933 in Blountville, Tenn., a daughter of the late Nick and Mary (Fritts) Wilson.
Pearl was a longtime member of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, Blountville, Tenn. and retired from Parks-Belk, where she had worked for over 50 years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Joe Templeton; and brother, Wiley Wilson.
Surviving are her brother, Walter Wilson, Blountville, Tenn.; several nieces and nephews; numerous friends; and her beloved fur baby Charlie.
Graveside services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Gunnings Cemetery, Blountville, Tenn. with Pastor Dwayne Locklear officiating. Music will be provided by Ladies of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church.
Family and friends are asked to meet at 12:45 p.m. at the cemetery Saturday for the graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to New Hope Missionary Baptist Church C/O Jimmy Whited, 221 Adams Street, Blountville, TN 37617.
To express condolences to the Templeton family, please visit our website www.cartertrent.com
Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport, Tenn. is serving the Templeton family.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jul. 2, 2021.