Margarita Jane Collins
January 28, 1934 - December 19, 2020
Margarita Jane Collins, age 86, of Bristol, Va., was called to her Heavenly Home on Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center, Bristol, TN, following declining health.
Margarita was born on January 28, 1934 to Robert Feathers and Nellie Kidd Feathers.
Margarita owned and operated Collins Market for over 26 years. She was a member of West Hills Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years, Robert Davis Collins; two sons, Jimmy Collins and Howard Collins; brothers, Allen Feathers and James Feathers; sisters, Anna Belle Collins, Ida Feathers, Christine Pope, and Helen Pendergrass.
Survivors include two sons, Steve Collins and wife, JoAnn, and David Collins and wife, Nikki; daughter-in-law, Alice Collins (Howard); grandchildren, Carter, Carly, Kenny and wife, Dee, Misty, Robbie and wife, Ashley, Brian and wife, Melanie, Jackie and husband, Terry, Mark, Brandon and wife, Randi, Jason and wife, Kayla, April and husband, Martin; great-grandchildren, Joe, Alisha, Ashley, Dawson, Olivia, Bailey, Logan, Kourtney, Jacob, Parker, Matthew, and Marshall; and one brother, Wayne Feathers; several nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID-19, a private graveside service will be held at High Point Cemetery where she will be laid next to her lifelong love, husband, Robert. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to West Hills Baptist Church, Mission Fund, 1769 US-11W, Bristol, TN 37620.
Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net
. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 21, 2020.