Marie E. GraggDecember 30, 1944 - June 11, 2021Marie E. Gragg, age 76, of Bluff City, Tenn., passed away on Friday, June 11, 2021, at her residence.She was born on December 30, 1944, in Akron, Ohio, a daughter of the late Lloyd and Fannie Mae Sullivan Lovett. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Delmar Gragg.Survivors include her son, Michael Gragg and wife, Leigh Ann; grandchildren, Tabitha and Dustin Gragg; brothers, Earl Lovett and wife, Ann, James Lovett; sister, Patricia Taylor; nieces, Dawn Marie and Tina; and dog, Sissy.According to her wishes, there will be no services.Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.