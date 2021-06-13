Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Marie E. Gragg
FUNERAL HOME
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street
Bristol, TN
Marie E. Gragg

December 30, 1944 - June 11, 2021

Marie E. Gragg, age 76, of Bluff City, Tenn., passed away on Friday, June 11, 2021, at her residence.

She was born on December 30, 1944, in Akron, Ohio, a daughter of the late Lloyd and Fannie Mae Sullivan Lovett. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Delmar Gragg.

Survivors include her son, Michael Gragg and wife, Leigh Ann; grandchildren, Tabitha and Dustin Gragg; brothers, Earl Lovett and wife, Ann, James Lovett; sister, Patricia Taylor; nieces, Dawn Marie and Tina; and dog, Sissy.

According to her wishes, there will be no services.

Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 13, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Weaver Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Weaver Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.