Marie Starke Griffin



GREENSBORO, N.C.



Marie Starke Griffin, 88, passed away on Thursday, September 16, 2021.



Marie was born on June 26, 1933, in Bristol, Va., the daughter of Albert Daniel and Myrtle Scyphers Starke. She was a graduate of Bristol Va. High School and Sullins College in Bristol, Va. She worked as a manager of the Southern Highland Handcraft Guild and as a case manager for the Bristol Sheltered Workshop.



On April 16, 1954, Marie married Milton Wesley Griffin Jr. in Bristol, Va. Marie was an active member of Virginia Ave. Methodist Church in Bristol, Tenn. When she moved to Greensboro, N.C., she joined First Presbyterian Church. Throughout life, she loved her grandchildren, playing the piano, singing, jewelry making and current events.



Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Wes Griffin and daughter, Gayle Griffin Casey. Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Rebecca Griffin Veraar and husband, John, of Greensboro, N.C.; grandchildren, Katie Cashwell and husband, Sean Eggleston, of Raleigh, N.C., David Cashwell of Greensboro, N.C., Jonathan Beatty of JBLM, Wash., Daniel Beatty of Bristol, Tenn., and Samuel Casey of Bristol, Tenn.; and great-grandchildren, Severn and Robin Eggleston, and Nate and Grace Beatty.



Marie will be laid to rest with her husband Wes, a Korean war veteran, at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.



Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 26, 2021.