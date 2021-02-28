I would pick families that I thought were just perfect. First, they included a mom and a dad. The kids were happy and interactive in a fun loving, teasing way. Just everyone enjoying being together. One such family lived two houses down. It just felt so warm being there. You could always smell some savory aroma coming from the kitchen and when she came out she would smile from ear to ear and exclaim - Well, Hi Dawnna Jean! She'd sit down dish towel in hand and go through my entire family - How's Deborah? Well, what is Marcie doing these days? We loved her husband and kids too. They would usually have a sports event on tv, the family cheering their team on, laughter with some razzing. Sometimes we'd sit on the back porch. She and I had several heart to heart talks...you know the neighbors who are so much more...they become like family. I tried to keep in touch. Well, Hi Dawnna Jean! She'd say. I was just thinking about you! How are you? How are the boys? Have you heard from Deborah and Marcie...? Goodbye Dear Precious Marie, my neighbor, my history, part of my adopted family, my special sweet friend. You almost made it to 93. Rest in beloved peace.

Dawnna Barnes Hale March 2, 2021