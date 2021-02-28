Menu
Marie Richards James
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Farris Funeral Service, Inc. – Main Street Chapel
427 E Main St.
Abingdon, VA
Marie Richards James

BRISTOL, Va.

Marie Richards James, age 92, passed on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. Marie was a member of Abingdon Baptist Church and a former employee of the Agriculture Stabilization & Conservation Office. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Viola Millhorne Richards; husband, Calvin James; daughter, Dr. Leisa Brooks; brother, Vernon Richards; and sisters, Beulah Richards and Evelyn Richards.

Mrs. James is survived by two sons, Lt. General Larry James, U.S. Air Force Ret., and wife, Susan, of Altadena, Calif., and Greg James and wife, Diane, of Holly Springs, N.C.; sister, Shirley Jenkins of Bristol, Tenn.; grandchildren, Evan James, Alena James, Alexis Lillie, and Jocelyn James; great-granddaughter, Junia; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted at 12 p.m. Saturday, March 6, 2021, by family members and Pastor Bill Bryan in the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service. Interment will be held privately in Knollkreg Memorial Park.

Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrifuneralservice.com and signing the online guest register.

The family of Marie Richards James is in the care of the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276-623-2700).

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
6
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Farris Funeral Service, Inc. – Main Street Chapel
427 E Main St., Abingdon, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Farris Funeral Service, Inc. – Main Street Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I would pick families that I thought were just perfect. First, they included a mom and a dad. The kids were happy and interactive in a fun loving, teasing way. Just everyone enjoying being together. One such family lived two houses down. It just felt so warm being there. You could always smell some savory aroma coming from the kitchen and when she came out she would smile from ear to ear and exclaim - Well, Hi Dawnna Jean! She'd sit down dish towel in hand and go through my entire family - How's Deborah? Well, what is Marcie doing these days? We loved her husband and kids too. They would usually have a sports event on tv, the family cheering their team on, laughter with some razzing. Sometimes we'd sit on the back porch. She and I had several heart to heart talks...you know the neighbors who are so much more...they become like family. I tried to keep in touch. Well, Hi Dawnna Jean! She'd say. I was just thinking about you! How are you? How are the boys? Have you heard from Deborah and Marcie...? Goodbye Dear Precious Marie, my neighbor, my history, part of my adopted family, my special sweet friend. You almost made it to 93. Rest in beloved peace.
Dawnna Barnes Hale
March 2, 2021
Marie was a faithul and treasured member of a Sunday school class I taught for several years at Abingdon Baptist Church. I pray God's blessings for her family. Joanna Owens
Joanna Owens
February 28, 2021
