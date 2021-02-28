Marie Richards James
BRISTOL, Va.
Marie Richards James, age 92, passed on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. Marie was a member of Abingdon Baptist Church and a former employee of the Agriculture Stabilization & Conservation Office. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Viola Millhorne Richards; husband, Calvin James; daughter, Dr. Leisa Brooks; brother, Vernon Richards; and sisters, Beulah Richards and Evelyn Richards.
Mrs. James is survived by two sons, Lt. General Larry James, U.S. Air Force Ret., and wife, Susan, of Altadena, Calif., and Greg James and wife, Diane, of Holly Springs, N.C.; sister, Shirley Jenkins of Bristol, Tenn.; grandchildren, Evan James, Alena James, Alexis Lillie, and Jocelyn James; great-granddaughter, Junia; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted at 12 p.m. Saturday, March 6, 2021, by family members and Pastor Bill Bryan in the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service. Interment will be held privately in Knollkreg Memorial Park.
Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrifuneralservice.com
and signing the online guest register.
The family of Marie Richards James is in the care of the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276-623-2700).
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Feb. 28, 2021.