Marie Wilson Wassum
FUNERAL HOME
Highland Funeral Service-Lindsey Funeral Home - Rural Retreat
219 North Main Street
Rural Retreat, VA
Marie Wilson Wassum

Marie Wilson Wassum, of Camp Community, Sugar Grove, passed away on Sunday, March 14, 2021, at the age of 88. She was born on November 30, 1932, in Ethridge, Tennessee, to the late William Tully and Lucille Burch Wilson.

She retired from the Tennessee Valley Authority in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and moved to this area in 1983. She was a member of Carmi Baptist Church in Camp. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David William Wassum; a brother, William E. Wilson; nephew, William Don Wilson; a grandson, Stewart Wilson Rowe; and a great-grandson, Peyton Rowe. She is survived by sister, Bettie Childers of Aiken, S.C.; three daughters, Ann Yearsovich (Stephen) Chattanooga, Tenn., Lynn Enos (Bryan) of Bloomington, Ill., and Cindy Griffin (Jimmie) of Windsor, S.C.; stepson, David A. Wassum of Alexandria, Va.; stepdaughter, Lorna Warren of Fort Oglethorpe, Ga.; four grandchildren, Duran Thompson (Jannette) of Lafayette, Ind., Monica Hankins of Windsor, S.C., Nathan Rowe of Charleston, S.C., and Kelton Rowe of Ringgold, Ga.; four step-grandchildren, Rick Warren (Krystal) of Augusta, Ga., Matt Warren (Kat) of Fort Oglethorpe, Ga., and Drew and Greg Warren, of Waynesboro, Ga.; 11 great-grandchildren, three step great-grandchildren, and five great great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Lindsey Funeral Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Kenny Price officiating.

Lindsey Funeral Home, Rural Retreat, Va., is serving the Wassum family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
20
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Highland Funeral Service-Lindsey Funeral Home - Rural Retreat
219 North Main Street PO Box 195, Rural Retreat, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Highland Funeral Service-Lindsey Funeral Home - Rural Retreat
