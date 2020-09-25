Marilyn Cole
March 28, 1936 - September 20, 2020
Marilyn Coleman Osborne Cole passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020.
Marilyn moved to Conover, N.C., in July of 2017, after residing in Abingdon, Va., for over 20 years. She was born on March 28, 1936, in Pike County, Ky. Her parents were James and Eva Coleman.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Roy E. Osborne; her second husband, Raymond "Bo" Cole; two sons, Mark David Osborne; and an infant son, Roy E. Osborne Jr.; and one brother, Douglas Coleman.
Those surviving her are two sisters, Vivian Joy (Ronald) Cornett of Bristol, Tenn., Gale (Riley, late) Couch of Cincinnati, Ohio; two brothers, Cubert (Janis) Coleman of Hurley, Va., Jerry Coleman of Big Rock, Va.; a special daughter-in-law, Dianna-Lee Osborne Keever (David) of Conover, N.C.; one stepdaughter, Vicki (Keith) Foreman of Wake Forest, N.C.; her grandchildren, one granddaughter, Ashley (Matthew) Janzen of Starkeville, Miss.; and three grandsons, Hunter Osborne of Yadkinville, N.C., Mark Plover of Concord, N.C., Kyle Foreman of Richmond, Va.; and many nieces and nephews.
Marilyn taught elementary school in Grundy, Va., for 32 years. She attended New Vision Presbyterian Church of Conover, N.C., where her son, Mark Osborne was pastor before his death in March 2018. Marilyn was a long-time member at Sinking Springs Presbyterian Church in Abingdon, Va., prior to her move to N.C. She was a member of Retired Teachers and Delta Kappa Gamma, Alpha Phi Chapter and Newton Seniors. She was most involved in activities at Neighbors Network 50+ Center in Conover, N.C.
Services will be held at the Greenhills Memory Gardens (Mausoleum), Inc., 11800 Governor GC Peery Hwy, Cedar Bluff, VA 24609 on Monday, September 28, 2020, at 3 p.m.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date at the Osborne Memorial Prayer Garden, Neighbors Network, Conover, N.C.
In lieu of flowers, Mrs. Cole requested that donations be made towards the Mark David Osborne Memorial Prayer Garden at Neighbors Network, Inc. 502 Thornburg Drive NE, Conover, NC 28613 (www.NeighborsNetwork.org
).
The Cole family has entrusted arrangements to Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton 828-464-1555.
