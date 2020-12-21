Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Marion "Edward" Booher
1935 - 2020
BORN
1935
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Oakley Cook Funeral Home
2223 Volunteer Parkway
Bristol, TN
Marion "Edward" Booher

September 19, 1935 - December 19, 2020

Marion Edward Booher, age 85, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 19, 2020, at home with family by his side. He was born on September 19, 1935 in Scott County, Va., a son of the late B.Z. and Dulcie Booher. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by one brother and four sisters.

Edward was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who enjoyed spending time with his family. He was also an avid member of Volunteer Baptist Church in Bristol, Tenn. where he had many friends.

He is survived by his wife and best friend of 62 years, Aileen Booher; children, Laura (Kenny) Mann and Larry (Geneva) Booher; grandchildren, Amanda (Brad) Malcolm, Ashley (Tim) Cresie, Kaitlon (Josh) Isentol, Heather, and Dustin; great-grandchildren, Rheagan, Kambree, Samantha, Abbie, and Maddie; as well as several nieces and nephews.

A private ceremony will be held at Glenwood Cemetery in Bristol, Tenn. with Pastor Tony French officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Volunteer Baptist Church, 2695 Volunteer Pkwy., Bristol, TN 37620.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Mr. Booher and his family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 21, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Oakley Cook Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Oakley Cook Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.