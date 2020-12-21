Marion "Edward" Booher
September 19, 1935 - December 19, 2020
Marion Edward Booher, age 85, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 19, 2020, at home with family by his side. He was born on September 19, 1935 in Scott County, Va., a son of the late B.Z. and Dulcie Booher. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by one brother and four sisters.
Edward was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who enjoyed spending time with his family. He was also an avid member of Volunteer Baptist Church in Bristol, Tenn. where he had many friends.
He is survived by his wife and best friend of 62 years, Aileen Booher; children, Laura (Kenny) Mann and Larry (Geneva) Booher; grandchildren, Amanda (Brad) Malcolm, Ashley (Tim) Cresie, Kaitlon (Josh) Isentol, Heather, and Dustin; great-grandchildren, Rheagan, Kambree, Samantha, Abbie, and Maddie; as well as several nieces and nephews.
A private ceremony will be held at Glenwood Cemetery in Bristol, Tenn. with Pastor Tony French officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Volunteer Baptist Church, 2695 Volunteer Pkwy., Bristol, TN 37620.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com
. Arrangements especially for Mr. Booher and his family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 21, 2020.