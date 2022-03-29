Marion Virginia McLain Perez
September 23, 1926 - March 07, 2022
Marion McLain Perez, age 95, passed away on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at her home.
She graduated from ETSU with her Bachelor's and Master degrees. She was a Golden Oldie at ETSU and an honorary Conch from the City of Key West, Fla. She was a member of St. Anne Catholic Church.
Marion was an educator for over 50 years, working at Monroe County School System and Florida Keys Community College and Florida AM teaching English and Reading.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Garnet Hickman and Minnie Blanche Worley McLain; her husband, Armando Perez Jr.; her son, Stephen B. Price; and her brother, Grady Stratton.
Survivors include her two daughters, Teresa Baso and husband, Peter, of Shady Valley, Tenn., and Maria Perez of Bristol, Tenn.; her son, Daniel L. Price and wife, Pat, of Deland, Fla.; four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild; and her fur baby, "Little Girl".
The family would to give special thanks to her caregiver, Kate Garland and Amedisys Hospice.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, March 31, 2022, with Father Chris Hess officiating. Burial will follow in Worley Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m., Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to a local animal shelter of your choice.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at akardfuneralhome.com
Atkins Funeral Home, (423) 989-4800 is honored to be serving the Perez family.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 29, 2022.