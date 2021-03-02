Marjorie Tuell
December 29, 1932 - February 28, 2021
ABINGDON, Va.
Marjorie Juanita Tuell, of Abingdon, Va., passed away on Sunday, February 28, 2021, at home surrounded by her family.
Marjorie was a native of Washington County, Va., and had lived in Bristol prior to moving to Abingdon. She was a volunteer for the March of Dimes and the Arthritis Foundation. Marjorie was a former employee of Imperial Fashions and Bristol Compressors. She was a member of Fellowship Chapel.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ancel Leonard Bays and Edna Juanita Wise Bays; son, Jeffrey Lynn Tuell; granddaughter, Jessica Austin Tuell; and her lifelong partner of over 40 years, Kermit Carter.
Survivors include her son, Woody Tuell and wife, Amy, of Abingdon; daughter, Angela McMurray and fiancé, Jim Tatum, of Gate City, Va.; grandchildren, Amanda Rhoton and husband, Jason, Renick Tuell and wife, Pam, Roger McMurray and wife, Jenny, and Logan Tuell and wife, Keri Ann; and nine great-grandchildren.
The family wishes to express their appreciation to Caris Hospice for the care they provided and to Dr. Melvin Heman and wife, Linda for their special friendship and compassion over the years.
A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m., on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Mountain View Cemetery in Bristol, Va., with Rex McMurray officiating.
Serving as pallbearers will be Jason Rhoton, Roger McMurray, Logan Tuell, Jim Tatum, Renick Tuell and Regan McMurray. Honorary pallbearers will be Nick Barb and Bobby Lowry.
In lieu of flowers memorial gifts can be made to Caris Healthcare, 1701 Euclid Ave # H, Bristol, VA 24201.
In accordance with COVID-19 regulations, all those attending services are asked to wear face coverings and follow social distancing guidelines.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 2, 2021.