Mark Andrew Proctor
1958 - 2021
BORN
1958
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Gardner Funeral Home
202 East Oxford Street
Floyd, VA
Mark Andrew Proctor

On February 19, 2021, Floyd, Virginia resident, Mark Andrew Proctor "New Moon", met his end at age 62. He was born on May 19, 1958, to Phillip S. Proctor and Martha Brooks Proctor.

Mark is survived by his two sons, Jeremiah Proctor and Zachariah Courtney; their mother, Gwen Courtney-Christensen; his grandchildren, Odin, Till, Stella, and Annikka, and many family and friends not named.

Mark was known as Chief, artist, musician, pipe keeper, builder, and most notably, a storyteller. Mark was never short for words and was willing to tell his stories to anyone who would listen. He was always available to listen to others as well. Anyone who met Mark was impacted by his incomparable kindness and generosity. He was also a magnificent dancer who could not resist the dance floor or taking a lady by the hand and making her smile. His positive energy was contagious, and he was quick to make friends. Online condolences may be made at Gardnerfuneralhomefloyd.com or on Facebook @Gardnerfuneralhomefloyd. The family is being served by Gardner Funeral Home.

"Love. Honor. Respect. You shall see me again; you shall hear me in the wind." -Mark Proctor aka "Pop"
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Gardner Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
March 23, 2021
my mom & i just came home from visiting piscataway park. you took her there 30 years ago. we really wish you were still here. i feel terribly for your babies, julie & christopher. rest in sweet peace, you amazing creature.
Friend
March 23, 2021
Still Heartbroken,I Know You Would Want Me To Think Positive.Miss You,Love You.I Also Know That You Will Be Looking After All Of Us!
Bishop Dr Reverend JamieMarie Dobbs Vizarreta
March 10, 2021
You will be sorely missed at Dogtown. You will always be remembered.
Jenna Pynn
February 26, 2021
