Mark Andrew Proctor
On February 19, 2021, Floyd, Virginia resident, Mark Andrew Proctor "New Moon", met his end at age 62. He was born on May 19, 1958, to Phillip S. Proctor and Martha Brooks Proctor.
Mark is survived by his two sons, Jeremiah Proctor and Zachariah Courtney; their mother, Gwen Courtney-Christensen; his grandchildren, Odin, Till, Stella, and Annikka, and many family and friends not named.
Mark was known as Chief, artist, musician, pipe keeper, builder, and most notably, a storyteller. Mark was never short for words and was willing to tell his stories to anyone who would listen. He was always available to listen to others as well. Anyone who met Mark was impacted by his incomparable kindness and generosity. He was also a magnificent dancer who could not resist the dance floor or taking a lady by the hand and making her smile. His positive energy was contagious, and he was quick to make friends. Online condolences may be made at Gardnerfuneralhomefloyd.com
The family is being served by Gardner Funeral Home.
"Love. Honor. Respect. You shall see me again; you shall hear me in the wind." -Mark Proctor aka "Pop"
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 4, 2021.