Martha Lee Benz
November 21, 1943 - September 25, 2021
Martha Lee Benz, age 77, of Holland Point, Md., passed away on Saturday, September 25, 2021. She was born on November 21, 1943, in Baltimore, Md., to the late Curtis Lee and Martha Harrison Ramsey.
Devoted mother and grandmother, Martha Lee is survived by her daughter, Mollie Flounlacker and husband, Steve; her grandchildren, Ian and Ella Flounlacker; and her sisters, Susan (William) Ackerman, Julia (Tony) Walker, Ann Ramsey; and several nieces and nephews.
Martha Lee and family lived in Bedford, Va., a town tucked in the Blue Ridge Mountains, before moving to Westminster, Md. while Curtis finished his PhD at the University of Virginia.
They moved to the idyllic town of Abingdon, Va. in the summer of 1953. She was the class of 1962 at Abingdon High School. Martha Lee's father served as the Principal of Abingdon High and mother was the school music teacher, as well as organist at St. Thomas Episcopal Church. She received a BA from The College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, Va. in 1966, also the alma mater for Curtis, sister, Ann, and daughter, Mollie.
With a gift for words, Martha Lee worked as an Editor for the National Planning Association in Washington, D.C. for more than 30 years and served as a mentor to many. She later volunteered at the Bay Weekly in Annapolis, Md. and the Calvert County Library. Martha Lee, as a lover of antiques, was an avid participant in the Calvert County American Antique Arts Association.
She was filled with a creative spirit in so many ways, including drawing, cooking with an international flair, playing the piano, singing alto, and gardening. She also loved cats!
There will be a funeral for immediate family only at St. Margaret's Episcopal Church on Saturday, October 9, 2021. A Celebration of Life will be held at her Bay home on Saturday, November 13, 2021. Martha Lee lived in her home from 1973 to the summer of 2021. Family and friends are so grateful to bring her home. The celebration will take place from 3-6pm at 812 Bayfront Ave. Holland Point, Md. 20714.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Rude Ranch Animal Rescue.
For online tributes, please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com
.
Fellows, Helfenbein and Newman
106 Shamrock Road Chester MD 21619
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 3, 2021.