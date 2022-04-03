Menu
Martha C. Bernard

August 3, 1927 - March 23, 2022

Martha C. Bernard, age 94, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in Brookdale of Bristol, Va. She was born on August 3, 1927, in Bristol, Tenn., a daughter of Joseph and Vyrtle Barry Combs, and she was a lifelong resident of the Bristol area. She worked in banking, and was a member of Central Christian Church, where she was a long-time Sunday School teacher and church choir member. Mrs. Bernard was active in her community serving on various boards. She served as a secretary for the American Red Cross and member of the Pilot Club. She also enjoyed square dancing and playing Mahjong.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Eugene Bernard; brother, Harold Combs; sisters, Marie Jones and Mary Hargrave. Survivors include her son, David Allen Bernard; daughter, Barbara Bernard Hawkins; grandchildren, Brook Baker, Kristi M. Bennett, and Jennifer D. Thomas and husband, Jonathan; great grandchildren, Evie Kate Bennett, Brendan Bennett, and Anna Grace Thomas; brother, J.B. Combs and wife, Pat; and sister-in-law, Shirley Stump.

The funeral service will be held at 7 p.m., Monday, April 4, 2022, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Minister Mark Overton officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7 p.m. prior to the service. The interment will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Glenwood Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Bryan Combs, Scott Combs, Craig Combs, Lynn Combs, and Jonathan Thomas. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to St. Jude Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to any hospice organization. The funeral service may be viewed by livestreaming at www.oneroomstreaming.com Event ID: WeaverFH Password: 3JTRD9

Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
4
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN
Apr
4
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN
Apr
5
Interment
1:00p.m.
Glenwood Cemetery
TN
