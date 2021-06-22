Martha Lou Lung "Marty" Diamond
October 27, 1940 - June 19, 2021
BRISTOL, Va.
Martha Lou Lung "Marty" Diamond went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. She was born in West Plains, Missouri, on October 27, 1940, to the late Herbert Luther and Iva Mae Billups Lung.
Through a chance encounter at the local IGA, Marty met Allen Lee Diamond "Al". They started out as good friends, sharing a daily lunch. That blossomed into a love and marriage that would endure for nearly 60 years.
Marty served as a volunteer in the Meals on Wheels and the Toys for Tots programs in Greeneville, Tennessee. After settling in Bristol, Virginia, Marty and Al became faithful members of Walnut Grove Presbyterian Church, where Marty devoted herself to the care of the church's "God's Little Garden."
Marty enjoyed yard work and gardening. In addition to her family, Marty loved her Pomeranian furbabies and cats.
In addition to her parents, Marty was preceded in death by two brothers, Billy Joe Lung, and Charles Lung.
She is survived by her husband, Al Diamond; two daughters, Paula Diamond Jay and husband, Kevin, and Pam Diamond Hull and husband, Moses; one sister, Ruby Hall; five grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and her beloved Pomeranian, Precious.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Walnut Grove Presbyterian Church, 3012 Lee Highway, Bristol, VA 24202. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m., with Pastor John Markel officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to Walnut Grove Presbyterian Church (3012 Lee Hwy., Bristol, VA 24202; (276) 669-2631).
The family of Marty Diamond is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service & Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2021.