Martha Poston Evans
1940 - 2020
BORN
1940
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Seaver Brown Funeral Home
237 East Main Street
Marion, VA
Martha Poston Evans

July 23, 1940 - December 14, 2020

MARION, Va.

Martha Poston Evans, age 80, received her angel wings and was reunited with family and friends, and met Jesus on Monday, December 14, 2020, at Valley Health Care Center, Chilhowie, Va.

Martha was born in Marion, Va. in 1940, to the late John and Mary Poston. She was a life-long member of Grove Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday School and was a loyal prayer warrior. She loved being an RN and worked at Bristol Regional Medical Center for over 20 years. Martha was a loving wife, mom and nanny who will be missed by her family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Wayne, Bill, and James "Sonny" Poston.

Martha is survived by her husband, Charles G. Evans; sons, Delmar Evans and wife, Joy, of Panama City Beach, Fla., and Tim Evans and wife, Debbie, of Panama City, Fla.; brother and special caregivers, George Poston and wife, Sherry of Marion, Va.; special brother and Grove Baptist Church member, Johnny Poston, of Marion, Va.; sister-in-law, Peggy Poston of Marion, Va.; grandchildren, Justin Evans, Heather Cook and husband, Alex, and Heidi Evans, all of Panama City Beach, Fla., and Breann Ramer and husband, Blake, of Panama City, Fla.; two great-grandchildren, Brantley and Briggs Ramer; several nieces and nephews, including special nephew, Scotty Poston who she loved like a son; special friend and caregiver, RN Brenda Martin of Chilhowie, Va. and several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Due to COVID-19 there will be no public services.

To share memories of Martha Poston Evans, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Martha's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
