Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Martha Covington Henry
1930 - 2022
BORN
1930
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Farris Funeral Service, Inc. – Main Street Chapel
427 E Main St.
Abingdon, VA
Martha Covington Henry

Martha Covington Henry, age 91, of Abingdon, Va., "took a Coke for the road" on Friday, March 18, 2022, with her husband of 52 years, Albert Gallatin Henry Jr., who was patiently waiting for her to join him in Heaven.

Martha graduated from Mississippi College for Women and the University of Alabama (Tuscaloosa) with a degree in Library Science. She served as a school librarian in Florida and South Carolina as well as for the Department of the Navy. Later, after her children were grown, she worked as a social worker in Metairie, La.

In addition to her husband, she was also preceded in death by her parents, Robert Elijah Covington and Mary Thomas Covington; two sisters, Elizabeth Goodhart and Catherine Eason; and a brother, Bob Covington.

Martha is survived by three children, Albert G. Henry III and wife, Cindy, of Forest, Va., John C. Henry and wife, Kim of Mandeville, La., and Mary Henry Bolt of Abingdon, Va.; and a sister, Jane McKibbon of Smyrna, Ga. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Adam Bolt and fiancée, Monica Kaylor, of Abingdon, Va., Sam Bolt of Lynchburg, Va., Carter Henry of Mandeville, La., Emily Bolt of Apex, N.C., and Katie Henry and fiancé, Tyler Justo, of New Orleans, La.; sister and brother-in-law, Nancy Henry Glenn and Robert "Leebo" Glenn of Tennessee; as well as her many adored nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at a future date.

Farris Funeral Service and Crematory

427 E. Main St., Abingdon, Va. 24210

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 21, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Farris Funeral Service, Inc. – Main Street Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Farris Funeral Service, Inc. – Main Street Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
We just met Mary, in passing the other day as we walked down the road. Our sincere condolences go out to the entire family during this difficult time. If I may be of any help, please don´t hesitate to come ring my doorbell.
Jack and Rene Milton
Other
March 20, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results