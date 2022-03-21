Martha Covington HenryMartha Covington Henry, age 91, of Abingdon, Va., "took a Coke for the road" on Friday, March 18, 2022, with her husband of 52 years, Albert Gallatin Henry Jr., who was patiently waiting for her to join him in Heaven.Martha graduated from Mississippi College for Women and the University of Alabama (Tuscaloosa) with a degree in Library Science. She served as a school librarian in Florida and South Carolina as well as for the Department of the Navy. Later, after her children were grown, she worked as a social worker in Metairie, La.In addition to her husband, she was also preceded in death by her parents, Robert Elijah Covington and Mary Thomas Covington; two sisters, Elizabeth Goodhart and Catherine Eason; and a brother, Bob Covington.Martha is survived by three children, Albert G. Henry III and wife, Cindy, of Forest, Va., John C. Henry and wife, Kim of Mandeville, La., and Mary Henry Bolt of Abingdon, Va.; and a sister, Jane McKibbon of Smyrna, Ga. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Adam Bolt and fiancée, Monica Kaylor, of Abingdon, Va., Sam Bolt of Lynchburg, Va., Carter Henry of Mandeville, La., Emily Bolt of Apex, N.C., and Katie Henry and fiancé, Tyler Justo, of New Orleans, La.; sister and brother-in-law, Nancy Henry Glenn and Robert "Leebo" Glenn of Tennessee; as well as her many adored nieces and nephews.A memorial service will be held at a future date.Farris Funeral Service and Crematory427 E. Main St., Abingdon, Va. 24210