Martha Diane Keene
FUNERAL HOME
Farris Funeral Service, Inc. – Main Street Chapel
427 E Main St.
Abingdon, VA
Martha Diane Keene

Martha Diane Keene, of Abingdon, Va., went to be with the Lord on Friday, December 24, 2021, at the UVA Medical Center in Charlottesville, Va.

She grew up in Buchanan County, having graduated from Garden High School. She attended ETSU where she earned a Bachelor's of Science Degree in Engineering. She worked for United Coal Company as an environmental engineer. Diane's faith in the Lord was her joy in life, it made her a bright light that shone to everyone she met whether out on the lake, tending to her ever growing garden of Lilies, Dahlias and Peonies to name a few, or on the porch hanging with her doggy, Mia.

Diane was preceded in death by her brother, Ryan Keene.

Diane will be lovingly be remembered by her parents, Don and Doris Keene; her fiancé, Clark Kennedy; her daughter, Ariane Hegarty and son-in-law, Cillian Hegarty; sisters, Laura Bays Reynolds and husband, Ed, and April Street and husband, Philipp Kaiser; sister-in-law, Crystal Keene; as well as aunts, cousins, nephews and nieces, and many loving friends.

A funeral ceremony will be held on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service. Entombment will follow in the Serenity Garden Mausoleum of Forest Hills Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Washington County C.C. Porter Animal Shelter, 27252 Porter Ln., Abingdon, VA 24211, in Diane's honor.

Farris Funeral Service and Crematory

427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210

Published by Bristol Herald Courier from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Farris Funeral Service, Inc. – Main Street Chapel
427 E Main St, Abingdon, VA
Jan
8
Service
1:00p.m.
Farris Funeral Service, Inc. – Main Street Chapel
427 E Main St, Abingdon, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Farris Funeral Service, Inc. – Main Street Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
Don and Doris, We are so saddened to learn of Diane's passing. May the Lord be with you during this time. We love and miss you and hope you are doing well.
Linda and Barnes Kidd
Friend
January 12, 2022
May the Lord be near and comfort you,
Jackie Moller
Family
January 7, 2022
