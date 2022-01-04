Martha Diane KeeneMartha Diane Keene, of Abingdon, Va., went to be with the Lord on Friday, December 24, 2021, at the UVA Medical Center in Charlottesville, Va.She grew up in Buchanan County, having graduated from Garden High School. She attended ETSU where she earned a Bachelor's of Science Degree in Engineering. She worked for United Coal Company as an environmental engineer. Diane's faith in the Lord was her joy in life, it made her a bright light that shone to everyone she met whether out on the lake, tending to her ever growing garden of Lilies, Dahlias and Peonies to name a few, or on the porch hanging with her doggy, Mia.Diane was preceded in death by her brother, Ryan Keene.Diane will be lovingly be remembered by her parents, Don and Doris Keene; her fiancé, Clark Kennedy; her daughter, Ariane Hegarty and son-in-law, Cillian Hegarty; sisters, Laura Bays Reynolds and husband, Ed, and April Street and husband, Philipp Kaiser; sister-in-law, Crystal Keene; as well as aunts, cousins, nephews and nieces, and many loving friends.A funeral ceremony will be held on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service. Entombment will follow in the Serenity Garden Mausoleum of Forest Hills Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the funeral home.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Washington County C.C. Porter Animal Shelter, 27252 Porter Ln., Abingdon, VA 24211, in Diane's honor.Farris Funeral Service and Crematory427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210