Martha Marie Crusenberry Maiden
ABINGDON, Va.
Martha Marie Crusenberry Maiden, age 91, passed on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at her home. Martha was born in Saltville, Va. to the late Robert and Mae Haynes Crusenberry. She was an employee of Sprint for over 35 years and a member of Pleasant View United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, Martha was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis Maiden; and siblings, Herman, Roy, and Harold Crusenberry, and Nannie Burke.
She is survived by her sister, Betty Scott of Abingdon, Va., and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 25, 2021, in Forest Hills Memory Gardens with the Rev. Dale Gilbert and Pastor Jason Baker officiating. Those wishing to attend the service are asked to meet at the cemetery.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 23, 2021.